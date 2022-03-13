CU earns No. 4 seed in the NIT, will face St. Bonaventure Tuesday

CU is now set to face No. 5 seed St. Bonaventure at the CU Events Center Tuesday night.

The 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) revealed its 32-team bracket Sunday night, and the Buffaloes have earned a No. 4 seed within it.

For head coach Tad Boyle, it represents the 10th postseason tournament he's led Colorado to in his 12 seasons at the helm in Boulder.

The Buffaloes have played in the NIT three previous times under Boyle, advancing to the semifinals in 2010-11 and the quarterfinals in 2018-19.

The 2016-17 Buffs lost in the first round.

While some Colorado fans remained faithful that the Buffaloes (21-11) could sneak into the NCAA Tournament, it was not to be.

The Pac-12 did send three teams to March Madness, however, in No. 1 seed Arizona plus UCLA and USC.

St. Bonaventure is 20-9 heading into the postseason and ranks at No. 84 in the NET.

The Bonnies finished fourth in the Atlantic 10, losing in the league tournament quarterfinals to St. Louis.

Were Colorado to win Tuesday night (9 p.m. MST) against St, Bonaventure, it would face the winner of the No. 1 Oklahoma/No. 8 Missouri State game.

The NIT is played on the home campus of the higher-seeded team until the semifinals round, which then moves to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Along with Colorado, fellow Pac-12 programs Washington State (No. 4) and Oregon (No. 5) also made the NIT.

The Cougs face Santa Clara while Oregon's first-round matchup is against Utah State.