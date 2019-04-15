CUSportsNation.com

Rivals.com regional recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman hit the road and spent an extended period of time in the state of Louisiana. The Buffs are more active in the Bayou, and Spiegelman has the following notes to share with Colorado interest below.

*** Jalen Cook will first have to decide which sport he wants to play in college before choosing his ultimate destination.

Cook led the Walker High School basketball team back to the state championship game this winter and has been unable to dive head first into his recruiting process. He has only taken one football recruiting visit thus far - to LSU - largely because it’s only minutes away from his house.

Basketball programs such as LSU and Georgetown are after Cook on the hardwood, while Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Virginia and Colorado are among the favorites from a football standpoint.

Cook may opt to try and play both in college. Will Wade offered Cook a full basketball scholarship at LSU and Ed Orgeron is trying to capitalize on that opportunity. Virginia and others are considering following a similar blueprint, but it’s fair to label the Tigers as the early favorite for Cook due to their proximity and unique pitch.

*** Colorado has also been making some early splashes with 2020 and 2021 recruits. First-year Buffs head coach Mel Tucker tabbed former New Orleans defensive wiz Cordae Hankton to his recruiting department and it’s paying off. Colorado has dished out some early offers and has the attention of of four-stars like Cook and three-stars like Ja'Darius Clark, Khi Mathieu and Patrick Jenkins,among others. It won’t be long before the Buffs pull a few notable names from the South.

*** Fitzgerald West is a 2022 defensive tackle that turned heads at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in New Orleans. Tulane and Colorado have already offered, and he’s already hearing from just about every national power, including LSU, Alabama, Texas and others.