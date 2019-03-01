CUSportsNation.com

While the hope for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid was crushed last week as the Colorado men's basketball team was swept on the road by the Washington schools, the Buffs could still make the Big Dance by winning the Pac-12 Tournament or the NIT is still at play.

You may laugh at the thought of the Buffs winning the Pac-12 Tournament. You shouldn't though. Tad Boyle's team has shown they can be a streaky team, and when they're hot, they can make some noise.

The Pac-12 Tournament doesn't begin until March 13, and the Buffs still have work to do in the regular season. Colorado (16-11, 7-8 Pac-12) will probably need to win their last three games (all at home) to make a top four seed in the conference to earn a first round bye. Currently, Colorado is No. 9 in the conference but are only two games behind No. 2 Oregon State.

This Saturday, Colorado hosts Utah (15-12, 9-6 Pac-12) at 4pm on ESPNU.

"This environment is not going to scare them," Boyle said, per cubuffs.com. "They're battle tested, they're mentally tough. They almost prefer the road to home, it seems like. There's not many teams in America you can say that about, but when you look at their league record, they're a good road team."

On the women's basketball side, the Buffaloes (12-15, 2-14 Pac-12) finish the regular season at the LA schools. Today at 8pm, Colorado faces USC (15-12, 5-11 Pac-12) on the Pac-12 Networks and will see No. 25 UCLA (17-11, 10-6 Pac-12) on Sunday at 1pm, also on the Pac-12 Networks.

It will be the final regular season series for Buff seniors Kennedy Leonard and Alexis Robinson. The Buffs first conference win of the season came at home against USC, and CU will look for the sweep against the Trojans.

"We are excited for this weekend," guard Emma Clarke said, per cubuffs.com. "USC was our first conference win so hopefully we can match that [on Friday]. Our first game against UCLA was really close so we trying to push over [the finish line] this time."

The Pac-12 women's basketball tournament begins on March 7.