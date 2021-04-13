CUSportsNation - CU announces six future Rocky Mountain Showdowns with CSU from 2029-2038

On Tuesday morning, Colorado and Colorado State jointly announced six future Rocky Mountain Showdown games between the two schools from 2029-2038.

The Buffs and Rams were set to meet at the start of the 2020 season, but that game was aborted as the COVID-19 pandemic first brought on a cancellation of the Pac-12 football season, which was later amended to a shortened, in-conference only campaign.

The last game played between the two programs was at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 30, 2019, which the Buffs won, 52-31.

Colorado currently is on a five-game win streak, dating from 2015-2019 and is 67-22-2 all-time in the rivalry game.

CU athletic director Rick George commented on the announcement Tuesday:

“This has been a great series for the state, and we wanted to be sure we had games locked in moving forward,” George said. “The two-on, two-off format we’ve adopted provides both schools some flexibility to schedule other non-conference opponents in other parts of the country, which play a role in several factors, including alumni engagement and recruiting."

"We have some exciting series coming up this decade, but also felt it was prudent to secure CSU deep into the 2030s.”

The six-game addition to the Rocky Mountain Showdown adds to two previously scheduled games slated for 2023 in Boulder and 2024 in Fort Collins.

As part of the new agreement, the Buffs will host the Rams in 2030, 2033 and 2037, while CSU will play host in 2029, 2034 and 2038.

In addition to the newly-announced games with Colorado State, looking down the barrel, the Buffs have home-and-home series scheduled with Minnesota (2021-2022), Texas Christian (2022-2023), Nebraska (2023-2024), Georgia Tech (2025-2026), Houston (2025-2026), Northwestern (2026-2027), Kansas State (2027-2028), Florida (2028-2029) and Missouri (2030-2031).