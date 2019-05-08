This afternoon, University of Colorado athletic director Rick George announced the addition of two SEC teams to the Buffs' future non-conference schedules.

Beginning in Boulder on Sept. 30, 2025, CU will host the Missouri Tigers, the Buffs' old foe dating back to Colorado's days in the Big Eight Conference. The two teams are then slated to meet in Columbia on Sept. 7, 2030.

Colorado and Missouri have met a total of 75 times; Missouri currently holds a 41-31-3 record in the all-time series. Fans will certainly recall the infamous 'Fifth Down" game played in 1990, which Colorado ultimately won, 33-31, behind a 16-point fourth quarter.

When CU and Missouri meet in Columbia in 2030, it'll mark the 40th anniversary of that game.

The officiating blunder contributed to CU sharing the 1990 national championship title with Georgia Tech.

Colorado and Missouri last met in 2010, when both teams were in the Big 12 Conference. The Tigers, ranked No. 22 at the time, won that game, 26-0, in Columbia.

Additionally, CU and the University of Florida will begin a home-and-home series for the first time. Colorado will play the Gators in Gainesville, Florida on Sept. 9, 2028 while the Buffaloes will in turn host them at Folsom Field on Sept. 8, 2029.

In other scheduling news, Colorado will now take on Northern Colorado in the 2021 season opener, instead of UMass, which will instead come to Boulder in 2028.