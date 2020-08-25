CUSportsNation - Coveted Las Vegas DT Braezhon Ross names CU in Top 5

Today, he listed Colorado in a Top 5, along with ASU, Minnesota, Penn State and West Virginia. Look at his offer list: LSU, Florida, Georgie, Southern Cal, Tennessee — the list goes on, but certainly had no shortage of P5 opportunities.

Ross' Top 5 should be seen as significant; he's a quiet guy who doesn't leave to heavy of a Twitter footprint, nor does he conduct many interviews. Across all Rivals sites and affiliates, there's been a total of four stories written on him in the year 2020.

Ultimately, given his tendency for radio silence and the tough nature of landing interior defensive linemen, Ross' naming of Colorado within his Top 5 is an encouraging sign that the Buffs have a legitimate shot with him.

The company in which Colorado is in (Penn State, Minnesota, Arizona State and West Virginia) also is pleasing. As of now, it seems like a pretty wide open race to land him but I know Chris Wilson has been talking to him often and using his experience in the NFL as the angle in which he's approaching Ross recruitment-wise.

Ross is the No. 4 overall prospect within his class for the state of Nevada. He is a nimble, explosive and quick interior linemen whose addition to the fold would be a major boost to the 2021 class and check off a big box for Wilson as he seeks to continue to bolster CU in the trenches by the end of this recruiting cycle.