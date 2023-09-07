Deion Sanders and his Colorado squad have been the most buzzed-about team in the country this week after the Buffs defeated then-No. 17 TCU on the road last Saturday to open their new era.

CU is now sitting at No. 22 in the rankings head into a rivalry matchup against Nebraska giving the Buffs an opportunity to perform in front of a home crowd for the first time this season.

With that, Sanders and his staff are set to host a variety of visitors in Boulder this weekend highlighted by a several current commits. Among the notable uncommitted visitors expected to be in attendance Saturday at Colorado will be four-star 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell, who will be making a return trip to Boulder after seeing the campus earlier in the year.

"It was nice man," the standout two-way prospect said about his first CU visit. "I saw so much. it was snowing, so it was fascinating to see that. And the game day atmosphere was great."

That initial trip to Colorado sparked so much interest for Mikell that he decided not long after the visit to make sure he set up a return to Boulder for later in the year. All the pieces lined up after seeing the Buffs knock off TCU last week.