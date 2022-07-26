Countdown to Camp: Buffs hope new OL coach Kyle DeVan can elevate unit
Defenses consistently barreled through the Colorado offensive line last season, so much so that after seven games, coach Karl Dorrell fired former OL coach Mitch Rodrigue.The Buffs’ offense allowed...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news