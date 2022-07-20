Countdown to Camp: Alex Fontenot returns to familiar role in CU backfield
CU Sports Report is previewing each of Colorado's position groups leading up to the start of fall camp. We started Tuesday with the QBs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news