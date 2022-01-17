Cornerback signee Jason Oliver excited to begin competing with the Buffs

Last week, Class of 2022 cornerback Jason Oliver went from offered to committed and signed in about 48 offers, from Wednesday to when he announced he was joining Colorado Friday.

Oliver, a 6-foot-0, 160-pound corner from Bakersfield (Liberty) Calif., had offers from California, Oregon State, Utah, Boise State and others, but chose the Buffs.

Early Monday morning, he arrived on campus at CU, where he's been getting settled in his dorm and awaiting the start to classes Tuesday.

The Buffaloes are also set to begin their January offseason workouts on the 18th.

For Oliver, a major component in his decision had to do with the opportunity Colorado presented in terms of potentially seeing the field early.

After all, the Buffs recently lost both of their starting cornerbacks from 2021 to the transfer portal, with Christian Gonzalez announcing he'd transfer to Oregon and Mekhi Blackmon still undecided.

Last year, three of Colorado's true freshman cornerbacks saw extensive playing time in Nikko Reed, Tyrin Taylor and Kaylin Moore.

Oliver is the fourth cornerback the Buffs signed within their Class of 2022, along with Simeon Harris, Keyshon Mills and Joshua Wiggins.

Thus, the opportunity to enroll early and immediately begin competing, with two starting cornerback jobs now up for grabs, was appealing.

“That definitely crossed my mind," he said. "(Colorado) even made it known that, especially if I came in early — we have four incoming DB freshmen and they have a really young DB group."

"It’s a unique situation to come in early and start learning the defense. It gives me a chance to where I could fight for a spot and fight for some playing time. I think coming early was a really good decision for me.”