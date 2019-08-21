Colorado offensive grad assistant coach Cordae Hankton's fingerprints can be seen all over the Buffs' efforts to recruit effectively in the south, namely in Louisiana. "Coach Tuck wants to recruit in Louisiana and it's there to happen," Hankton will say. "We want to keep the iron as hot as it can be in Louisiana." Needless to say, if the Buffs are offering a recruit from the state, the vast majority of the time Hankton has been heavily involved, either offering them personally or showing them to a corresponding position coach at CU and creating a line of contact. Hankton grew up in New Orleans. He served for five years with the New Orleans Police Department from 2009-2013 and coached high school ball there for the better part of a decade. All in all, his personality, work ethic and successes as a recruiter in Louisiana and in general for Mel Tucker in large part stems from his New Orleans roots.

New police officer Cordae Hankton, poses with his father Cortez, sister Cortney and mother Sherome (Courtesy of the Hankton family) (Cordae Hankton)

Hankton grew up in uptown Hollygrove, a mile and some change from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Both of his parents were officers with the New Orleans Police Department and Hankton followed in their footsteps, earning his badge in 2009. In 2010, a major life event came for Hankton in the form of tragedy. While on routine assignment patrolling the city, Hankton's cruiser was hit by a drunk driver. The wreck resulted in the death of his partner and while Hankton survived, he required back surgery in the aftermath of the crash, at which point Hankton also began to wonder about his future. That future eventually began with an assistant coaching job at his alma mater, Archbishop Rummel, where he coached from 2012-17. Later in 2018, he was D.C. at John Ehret High School, Kordell Stewart's alma mater. That time period working for two powerhouse and successful high schools helped plug him into the world of football in New Orleans. "Coaching at John Ehret, which has been a perennial power at [Class] 5A — guys know who you are," he said. "When you’re winning, everybody knows who you are." Tucker entered the equation in 2018, when he was still D.C. at Georgia and Hankton's older brother Cortez was coaching the wideouts there. "He came to my house," Hankton said. "My brother [and Tucker] were in New Orleans recruiting a kid, and my mom cooked red beans that night. Coach Tuck came over to the house, I met him then and we talked. He asked [me] what I wanted to do in life and this profession and I said ‘coach, my next goal is to get to the college level.'" That meeting proved to be the springboard that would eventually net Hankton a job with Tucker at Colorado. “It actually kind of kicked off on accident and I didn’t even realize it happened," he said.

Cordae Hankton (CUBuffs.com)