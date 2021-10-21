Containing veteran QB Chase Garbers a key aspect of CU's gameplan for Cal

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound veteran currently ranks seventh all-time at California in total offense and ninth in touchdown passes.

Chase Garbers , Cal Berkeley's redshirt senior quarterback, enters this Saturday's game against the Buffaloes with 28 career starts under his belt.

Garbers has faced Colorado just once, in both teams' 2018 regular season finale, a time when the Buffs were led by interim head coach Kurt Roper following the dismissal of Mike MacIntyre.

In that game, a 33-21 win for Cal that likely feels as if it were a lifetime ago to CU fans, given the two coaching searches and hires that have transpired since in Boulder, Garbers went 14-of-26 with 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Not exactly the flashiest of stat lines but an efficient day at the office nonetheless.

While the Bears currently sit at 1-5 (0-3 Pac-12) on the year, Garbers has turned in a 2021 campaign largely in line with what he's done in the past: nine touchdowns, five picks, 1,492 yards and a 62% completion percentage.

Garbers very well may not be the best veteran quarterback that Colorado has faced to date or will see by season's end — with Minnesota's Tanner Morgan, ASU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Anthony Brown, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson coming to mind — yet his experience is something CU has made special note of.

"I think that’s always an advantage for a team because they’ve seen a lot of things and they’ve been able to put their team in the right place, the right situations and they’ve experienced a lot of different stuff," CU quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf said.

"Continuing to change up looks and make it hard for those guys is key because like I said, they’ve seen a lot of different looks to this point. Nothing’s all that new or that much of a surprise to them because they’ve experienced quite a bit of football.”