In terms of overall defensive performances recently, Colorado has gotten better each week since the loss at UCLA in terms of total yardage allowed to opposing offenses. The Buffs gave up 426 yards to the Bruins, the first time in 2019 the lowest such amount of the season at that point, and since then, have allowed 372 yards to Stanford and just 238 to Washington. While that defensive progress didn't show up on the scoreboard vs. UCLA, it most definitely did against the Cardinal and the Huskies. For defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, recent defensive success has come from an enhanced ability to pressure enemy QBs as well as Colorado's defensive 11 finally getting enough collective experience together to begin figuring out how to turn in complete games of stout football.

“A lot of it is just cumulative reps," Summers said. "We’ve been trying for a long time to have a package that’s got some things that branch off of being really good at basics and fundamentals. We’ve been doing very similar schematic things for a long time now, so I think you’re finally starting to see guys be able to play faster, not have to think as much, so (that) now, we’re able to get to a place where you see them play with more fundamentals and understanding. They’re playing with confidence, and confidence is a huge part of playing on defense, just like playing with energy.” As fans can surely attest, Colorado has been able to effectively bring the pressure on enemy QBs. CU's five sacks against the Huskies trailed only the six recorded vs. Nebraska in week two. In particular, it's seemed like recently, Summers has dialed up CB blitzes, specifically on third down. Freshman STAR Mark Perry, whose 78.4 PFF grade led the Buffs. Perry played in only 21 snaps, but recorded four QBHs and two sacks. In other words, Summers has figured out a way to utilize him effectively when he's still playing a lesser-snap defensive specialist kind of role. “He’s obviously a guy who can run, and he’s a good blitzer," Summer said of him. "We’re trying to get as many different people and looks as we can to create some amount of confusion between the o-line and QB and right now, those guys are doing a good job. Mark’s doing a really good job. He had two sacks — probably should have had four.”

Mark Perry attempts to make a tackle during CU's game against USC (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)