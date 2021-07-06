Consistency to be critical for Keeshawn Barthelemy in 2021-2022

In a nutshell, it could be said that sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy's performance last year didn't exactly warrant confidence absolute in his ability to steer the ship for the Buffs in the immediate aftermath of losing McKinley Wright IV. Replacing a four-year starter at point guard rarely features a completely seamless transition.

Barthelemy played in 30 games for Colorado last year, averaging 11.4 minutes per appearance. He shot 35% (42-of-119) from the floor and posted a lukewarm 30% (17-of-56) make rate from long range. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.91 certainly was encouraging and in his limited minutes, he averaged 3.7 points per game. Overall, there wasn't much Barthelemy could have done coming off the bench behind Wright IV that would have constituted the belief that he could step in seamlessly after the departure of a four-year starter at point guard. That was what Tad Boyle alluded to recently in talking about Barthelemy's performance last season. “I’m really pleased with Keeshawn," Boyle said. "I think he’s playing very well and playing like a veteran. He’s talking more — my message to Keeshawn after the season was ‘look, you were in a tough spot,’ because the minutes he got were sporadic. We wanted McKinley Wright on the floor as much as possible and Keeshawn had to sacrifice for that and he did. I’m really proud of him for that." Boyle also pointed out a handful of impactful performances Barthelemy delivered in the postseason.

Keeshawn Barthelemy's 2020-2021 season Assist to Turnover Ratio Minutes Per Game Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Shooting % 3-PT Shooting % 1.91 11.4 3.7 0.8 35.3% 30.4%