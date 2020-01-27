Thus, we figured Ginn, Sr. would have good insight as to what kind of coach and man Tucker was earlier in his career and how he has evolved. Ginn didn't disappoint.

Mel Tucker recruited and coached Ginn's son, Ted, Jr., at Ohio State back in the early 2000s. The two coaches got to know each other during Ted, Jr.'s recruitment and now are working together as Tucker looks to recruit talent from the Cleveland area, his hometown.

Ted Ginn, Sr. is the head coach at Glenville Academic Campus in Cleveland, Ohio. One of his players, 2020 safety William Anglen , recently conducted an official visit to CU and very well may sign an NLI to play for the Buffaloes on Deb. 5.

Q: From his graduate assistant days, to being an assistant coach in college, the NFL — has Mel Tucker changed at all since you first met him?

Ginn, Sr.: "You would never know he’s the same guy, from day one. He’s coached all over the (country). In the NFL, college and everything. He’s the same dude. That’s what’s so amazing to me. He never lost the perspective of why he’s coaching. He coaches because he cares about children and it never interrupted in his career.

He’s stayed the same as a mindset and has stayed just as humble as anybody. The key to it is that he loves children. He’s going to make sure that he never loses his core standard as a coach. That’s why he can win and why he can motivate kids to be great. That’s what I know about him.

He knows how to connect with any kid. He’s not out of reach with what kids need — he puts kids first. He has great success because he knows and understands children. He doesn’t carry himself or look like a head coach in today’s society. He never changed, man. He ain’t changed since he was a GA.”

Q: Tucker recently has started to make his and Colorado's presence known in the Cleveland area. Do you think that's intentional in that he wants to recruit kids from his hometown?

Ginn, Sr.: “I think he thinks that’s his obligation. I feel like that’s how he thinks. He’s obligated to give children from his town, his area and his community an opportunity to play at a high level...that’s his goal — to recruit Cleveland, but he’s not just offering people that can’t play. He wants to help kids from this area. But it’s (not) like ‘I’m gonna offer because you’re my boy.’ It’s not like that.

I think that he would take any kid from this area and that’s what he’s trying to do. (Tucker) went to Cleveland Heights. How good it would be for him to take a kid from his alma mater? He’s looking all around. He wants to win and he knows the mentality of a lot of the kids that come from this way.”

"What I’m proud of, is that he’s in position to give kids an opportunity from where he came from. That’s big.”