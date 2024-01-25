Colorado started 0-3 on the road in Pac-12 play, but it left Boulder for the Pacific Northwest this week with a chance to finally find a rhythm away from the CU Events Center. It did just that Wednesday night, putting together a cohesive, wire-to-wire performance to soundly knock off Washington, 98-81.

The Buffs’ winning streak stretched to four games with the victory, and they picked up their first win in Seattle since 2015.

The opening minutes of Wednesday’s contest were scratchy on both sides, with each team only able to muster a few buckets early on, but it wasn’t long before the floodgates opened for the Buffs. Luke O’Brien got Colorado's offensive explosion started with a corner 3-pointer, and Tristan da Silva quickly followed with an and-one off of a beautiful behind-the-back feed from Eddie Lampkin to put the Buffs up 16-12.

From there, the Buffs’ offense could not be stopped for the rest of the night. They attacked inside, moved the ball efficiently and got to the free-throw line at will. By the end of the first half, the Buffs were shooting above 57% from the field, and had made all 15 of their free throw attempts. To close the half, Cody Williams penetrated the paint and kicked out to a wide open Bangot Dak in the corner, who splashed home his second 3-pointer of the season to send Colorado to the locker room with a 50-41 lead.