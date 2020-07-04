CUSportsNation - Commitment Impact: Dorrell places personal stamp on CU's 2021 Class

In landing a commitment from him, Karl Dorrell and his staff have protected the borders of the state, added a key offensive asset to the 2021 equation and snatched up significant momentum on the recruiting trail as the dog days of summer approach.

Moments ago, Colorado was the recipient of some pretty significant news — Heritage High School tight end Erik Olsen , one of four four-star Class of 2021 TEs from the state of Colorado — decided to stay home and committed to the Buffaloes.

For starters, the Buffaloes fended off Pac-12 rivals UCLA, Washington and Stanford in landing Olsen, as well as historical rivals Nebraska and Notre Dame, all schools of which were listed in a Top 6 released by Olsen in early June.

Secondly, Olsen's commitment serves as some vindication for Dorrell as a capable recruiter.

"Dorrell is so quiet on social media — these days, recruits want to see coaches have a presence on Twitter!"

"Mel Tucker had so much more energy and enthusiasm on the recruiting trail!"

"Colorado is reverting back to a Mike MacIntyre and earlier caliber of recruiting!"

All of the above seemed to be common refrains from Buff Nation with respect to how Dorrell was recruiting. The fact of the matter is that he isn't as present as Tucker was on social media. There aren't recruiting assistants dropping hints of prospects committing and starting buzz on social media buzz anymore.

Dorrell brings a different kind of approach to recruits that seems to have been scrutinized as lacking enthusiasm or being indicative of Dorrell still approaching things as he may have before the social media era while at UCLA.

However, Olsen had this to say about Dorrell a few weeks ago shortly after naming Colorado within his Top 6.

“I feel like (Dorrell) really wants to bring back Colorado to where it was when it was a powerhouse in the 1990s. Coach Tucker said the exact same thing and obviously he took the job over at Michigan State. All that stuff aside, he said he wanted to bring back Colorado to the ‘90s but the difference between Dorrell and him is that Dorrell is not just saying that. He has a plan to do it and he wants to take more initiative rather than letting it come to him.”

In other words, despite popular belief and worry, it appears clear that Dorrell's quiet confidence, demeanor and approach was just what the doctor ordered in persuading Olsen to join Colorado's ranks.

Karl Dorrell and Mel Tucker are two different coaches with two different approaches. But this recruiting victory and Dorrell's role in it (after all, he personally offered Olsen back in mid-April) should put to rest whispers and complaints that he's slipping up on the recruiting trail.