CUSportsNation - Commitment Impact: Dorrell places personal stamp on CU's 2021 Class

Commitment Impact: Dorrell places personal stamp on CU's 2021 Class
Moments ago, Colorado was the recipient of some pretty significant news — Heritage High School tight end Erik Olsen, one of four four-star Class of 2021 TEs from the state of Colorado — decided to stay home and committed to the Buffaloes.
Olsen announced his commitment on Instagram.
In landing a commitment from him, Karl Dorrell and his staff have protected the borders of the state, added a key offensive asset to the 2021 equation and snatched up significant momentum on the recruiting trail as the dog days of summer approach.
The Dorrell Effect:
For starters, the Buffaloes fended off Pac-12 rivals UCLA, Washington and Stanford in landing Olsen, as well as historical rivals Nebraska and Notre Dame, all schools of which were listed in a Top 6 released by Olsen in early June.
Secondly, Olsen's commitment serves as some vindication for Dorrell as a capable recruiter.
"Dorrell is so quiet on social media — these days, recruits want to see coaches have a presence on Twitter!"
"Mel Tucker had so much more energy and enthusiasm on the recruiting trail!"
"Colorado is reverting back to a Mike MacIntyre and earlier caliber of recruiting!"
All of the above seemed to be common refrains from Buff Nation with respect to how Dorrell was recruiting. The fact of the matter is that he isn't as present as Tucker was on social media. There aren't recruiting assistants dropping hints of prospects committing and starting buzz on social media buzz anymore.
Dorrell brings a different kind of approach to recruits that seems to have been scrutinized as lacking enthusiasm or being indicative of Dorrell still approaching things as he may have before the social media era while at UCLA.
However, Olsen had this to say about Dorrell a few weeks ago shortly after naming Colorado within his Top 6.
“I feel like (Dorrell) really wants to bring back Colorado to where it was when it was a powerhouse in the 1990s. Coach Tucker said the exact same thing and obviously he took the job over at Michigan State. All that stuff aside, he said he wanted to bring back Colorado to the ‘90s but the difference between Dorrell and him is that Dorrell is not just saying that. He has a plan to do it and he wants to take more initiative rather than letting it come to him.”
In other words, despite popular belief and worry, it appears clear that Dorrell's quiet confidence, demeanor and approach was just what the doctor ordered in persuading Olsen to join Colorado's ranks.
Karl Dorrell and Mel Tucker are two different coaches with two different approaches. But this recruiting victory and Dorrell's role in it (after all, he personally offered Olsen back in mid-April) should put to rest whispers and complaints that he's slipping up on the recruiting trail.
Enter Taylor Embree:
Taylor Embree served as Olsen's primary recruiter and his impact on the latter's decision should not be under-stated. Over the last few weeks, Olsen jumped to the top of Embree's board and he went on to recruit him with vigor.
Olsen detailed an NFL approach Embree took with him, as the two often broke down film together and built up a good working relationship over the months.
“Me and him, we watch film together all the time and are always on the phone getting to know each other. (We talk) about how we tick, what gets us going and what we like in football. He gave me a highlight tape of George Kittle and has compared that to some of the things I do with my film. It’s just always good fun getting to talk to him and watch film.”
Embree, 31, has been getting his first taste of Power Five and Pac-12 recruiting since joining Colorado's staff and reeling in a four-star, in-state prospect undoubtedly is a pretty impressive start to his recruiting efforts.
Darrin Chiaverini and Colorado's offense of the future:
While Dorrell and Embree certainly played sizable roles in hooking Olsen, Darrin Chiaverini left his personal mark on this one in addition.
The cord can be traced back to the wall in observing Colorado's recruiting efforts in the 2020 class with respect to the tight end position.
Caleb Fauria blends the line between wideout and tight end and bringing him aboard last cycle suggests that the Buffaloes have planned to innovate how they've used their tight ends for some time now.
That much has been said by both Chiaverini and Embree as the two work together to uniquely incorporate the tight end position into the offense in 2020 and beyond, which Chiaverini is set to oversee.
Telling Olsen that he had the potential to be a positional trailblazer for the Buffs in the Dorrell era seemed to resonate greatly with him.
"Coach Chev has been at Colorado for awhile now and I feel like he knows what he’s doing to say the least...It’s kind of hard to say exactly what (the tight end position) going to look like because it hasn’t happened like, but I feel like they’ve got a great plan in place for tight ends and being able to use me all across the field. It’s going to be exciting to see what it looks like next season and even more when I’d get there and get my time to shine there.”
Given the three-pronged coaching attack that landed Olsen...
It looks like Chiaverini, Embree and Dorrell are working well together thus far and are each capable of adding their personal stamps to Colorado's Class of 2021.
Olsen joins WR Chase Penry, DL Allan Baugh, OL Jackson Anderson and ILB Zephaniah Maea in the Buffs' 2021 Class.
