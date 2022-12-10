Third time should be the charm for Dylan Edwards. The four-star running back, who is currently ranked No. 133 overall in the 2023 class by Rivals, committed to his third school on Saturday. Colorado was able to convince the Derby, Kansas star to make the move to Boulder during a visit with the Buffs on the first big recruiting weekend under new head coach Deion Sanders.

Edwards, who decommitted from Notre Dame this week after previously being once committed to Kansas State, was the marquee name for CU during its first weekend hosting prospects on campus.

He's someone Sanders had pursued and made great progress with earlier in the recruiting cycle while the new Colorado head coach was at Jackson State. When Edwards decided to back away from his pledge to the Irish following an offer from the Buffs, it became clear something could be in the works between the third-ranked all-purpose back in the class and CU.

Getting Edwards on campus sealed the commitment, and the Buffs now have their highest-rated prospect in the 2023 class thanks to the versatile running back from Kansas.

The 5-foot-9 prospect is now the 13th commitment in the class for Colorado and is the second 2023 recruit to pick the Buffs since Sanders was announced as head coach joining Ohio offensive lineman Jordan Hall.

CU also added a commitment from 2025 top-15 recruit Winston Watkins this week as well.

Edwards will be the highest-rated signee for the Buffs since 2017 when the program earned a signature from offensive lineman Jake Moretti, who checked in at No. 116 in the Rivals rankings.

The Buffs have several other visitors on campus this weekend, so it is possible Edwards will not be the last addition the team makes to its class before Monday.

