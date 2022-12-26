College football fans don’t need to worry about a lull during the Dead Period, on Monday Colorado got a verbal commitment from four-star 2024 Georgia defensive tackle Omar White.

WHAT COLORADO IS GETTING

Colorado is getting a true defensive tackle who can eat up interior linemen. White’s presence in the middle of the line clogs gaps and holes forcing running backs into oncoming linebackers. Another aspect to White’s game, he is a heavy hitter punishing ball carriers, tailbacks and quarterbacks, on contact.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR COLORADO

Head coach Deion Sanders is a recruiting machine and landing a four-star like White out of Georgia’s Valdosta High School helps prove the notion. Adding to the recruiting prowess, there are no reports of White visiting Boulder under the Buffaloes new management. Landing a player of White’s caliber sight unseen should scare other Power Five programs.

Given the short amount of time to piece together a 2023 class, the new staff in Boulder did a great job signing 17 with four others committed. The 2024 cycle is lining up to be big with two commitments already, three-star receiver Daijon Calimon from California and White.