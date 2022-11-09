Tad Boyle has done it. He's landed a commitment from top-50 prospect Cody Williams. The Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry High School star announced his decision Wednesday morning on the first day of the basketball early signing period. The Buffs beat out a long list of other programs to earn Williams' pledge outlasting schools such as LSU, Arizona and UCLA among others.

Williams is a unique recruit who forged his own path through the process. After watching his brother Jalen Williams, a first-round pick in the this summer's NBA draft, become a pro after playing at Santa Clara it helped him form his own opinions about how to go through the process.

The 6-foot-8 wing prospect never seemed wowed by the bright lights or big names, and simply wanted to find the right fit for his game and what he hopes to accomplish as a college player.

Now, he's Boulder-bound and is the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Buffaloes in the Rivals era, which dates back to 2002. Here is a closer look at how it happened and what Williams will bring to the floor for the Buffs when he arrives on campus.