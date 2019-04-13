CUSportsNation.com

After not taking a quarterback in the 2019 class, the Colorado Buffaloes need to not only get a solid high school quarterback, but hit a home run with who they get.

Some of the top options on the board include CJ Stroud, Shane Illingworth, Tyler Van Dyke, Evan Simon, and Chubba Purdy.

In my opinion, Colorado landing any five of these quarterbacks would be very good gets for the Buffs, but there's one quarterback in particular who I think CU needs to land.