COLUMN: Athlon Sports' predictions for CU aren't unfair, but incomplete
This morning, Athlon Sports released an article entitled "Pac-12 Football 2019 Predictions" that projected Colorado, due to a "brutal schedule and a roster with concerns on both sides of the ball" ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news