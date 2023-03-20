Jimmy Horn Jr. was recently clocked running a 4.38 40-yard dash, so was his teammate RB Dylan Edwards, but the South Florida transfer claims he’s the fastest of all the Buffs.

“Oh yeah, I think I’m the fastest,” Horn Jr. said. “I know I’m the fastest. I got about 10 different gears, I only use three of them.”

Coming from USF, Horn Jr. is adapting well with Colorado’s fast-paced style. However, even with 10 gears at his disposal, he finds himself gassed after practice.

“[Colorado] way faster than [USF],” Horn Jr. said. “I’ll be out there tired a little bit. I ain’t gonna say a little bit, I do be tired.”

At South Florida he was utilized as a returner, and Horn Jr. recorded 16 kick returns for 323 yards, averaging 20.2 yards per return to go with a touchdown. Last season he was named to First-Team All-ACC as a kick returner. At wide receiver last year, Horn Jr. was the Bulls’ second leading receiver behind Xavier Weaver, who is also on his way to Boulder. Horn Jr. finished his sophomore season with 37 receptions for 551 yards (14.39 per catch) and three touchdowns.

He hopes to be a returner for the Buffs this season.

“Imma do everything I can do,” Horn Jr. said. “I ain’t turning down nothing.”