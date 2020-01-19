This past Wednesday, Colorado GA Cordae Hankton made his first 2021 move in New Orleans via an offer to Tyrese Johnson of Booker T. Washington High.Johnson is a three-star recruit, standing at 6-foot-2 while weighing in at 190 pounds. CU is the sixth school to offer him, joining Arkansas, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Buffaloes appear to be newcomers in Johnson's recruitment, as he said before the offer, he didn't have much of a relationship with CU. “It was pretty quick," Johnson said. "They hadn’t been recruiting me a whole lot but they came out of nowhere after they saw my film.” In terms of his film, it's easy to see why Colorado has jumped on him so quickly. Although he's never attempted a timed 40-yard dash, he looks like a guy who'd be capable of posting in the low 4.4s.

While Johnson didn't know of Hankton (who hails from New Orleans and has big-name high school coaching experience in town at John Ehret and Archbishop Rummel), it turns out that his head coach at Booker T. Washington, Wayne Reese, is a cousin of Hankton's. When Hankton did call and offer, the two were able to form the beginning of a relationship. “Cordae Hankton told me about Mel Tucker and how many NFL players he’s coached," Johnson said. "I got to know him a bit."J ohnson's film certainly must have made its way up the ladder and into the offices of other coaches, as defensive coordinator Tyson Summers has a scheduled stop at Booker T. Washington this upcoming week and will doubtless conduct a meet & greet with Johnson.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Colorado ! @CoachHankton_CU @G_PaidInFull08 pic.twitter.com/XmkMMmoMyA — Tyrese Johnson (@reseagoat) January 16, 2020