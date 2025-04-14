Colorado will retire jersey numbers of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

The program announced Monday that it will retire the jersey numbers of Hunter (12) and Sanders (2) during the team's spring game Saturday.

One way or another, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders were going to be remembered as iconic Buffs, but Colorado is making it official in a way.

The duo led Colorado to a 9-4 finish last fall -- the program's second-most wins in a season in the last 23 years -- and are projected first-round picks in the NFL draft later this month.

Hunter will go down as one of the most accomplished players in program history after winning the Heisman Trophy, the Water Camp Award and both the AP and Sporting News Player of the Year honors. The two-way star had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns (plus a rushing TD) and 4 interceptions with 11 pass breakups on the defensive side. In his two seasons with Colorado, he totaled 153 receptions for 1,979 yards and 21 total touchdowns with 7 interceptions and 16 pass breakups

And Sanders passed for 7,364 yards, 64 TDs and 13 interceptions over his two seasons in Boulder.

Together, they helped revive a program that had posted just two winning records since 2005.



Only four other numbers have been permanently retired in program history -- No. 24 for quarterback/halfback Byron White, who starred for the Buffs in the 1930s and is in the College Football Hall of Fame; No. 61 for offensive guard Joe Romig (1959-61); No. 11 for All-American running back Bobby Anderson, who starred for Colorado in the late 1960s; and No. 19 for running back Rashaan Salaam, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1994.