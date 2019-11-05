News More News
Colorado vs. Stanford depth chart notes

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Colorado released its weekly depth chart in light of Saturday's Homecoming game against Stanford with a few tweaks / things to be aware of. Below is a Buffaloes roster rundown.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Steven Montez

Blake Stenstrom

Josh Goldin

RB

Jaren Mangham

Deion Smith

Joe Davis

TE

Brady Russell

Jalen Harris

Beau Bisharat

WR (X)

Laviska Shenault, Jr.

Daniel Arias

La'Vontae Shenault

WR (Z)

K.D. Nixon

Tony Brown

Maurice Bell

WR (H)

Dimitri Stanley

K.D. Nixon

Jaylon Jackson

LT

Arlington Hambright

Kanan Ray

Frank Filip

LG

Kary Kutsch

Jack Shutack

Austin Johnson

C

Tim Lynott

Joshua Jynes

Heston Paige

RG

Jack Shutack

OR

Casey Roddick

Chance Lytle

RT

Will Sherman

Hunter Vaughn

Offensive notes:

—As of now, Alex Fontenot's status for Stanford Saturday remains uncertain. He suffered a concussion in practice last Tuesday, which is why he didn't play against UCLA. He is listed as day-to-day and is still in concussion protocol. Jaren Magham is listed as the starter for now.

—For the second week in a row at right guard, the starting spot is listed as Jack Shutack OR Casey Roddick. Vs. the Bruins, Shutack got the start and played 43 snaps to Roddick's 26.

An encouraging note: This is the first week since he was sidelined via getting his gallbladder removed that RG Colby Pursell is listed as "day-to-day" as opposed to "out indefinitely."

Pursell has returned to practicing with the team, which is encouraging news.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position  First Team Second Team Other

OLB

Alex Tchangam

Jamar Montgomery

OLB

Carson Wells

Nu'umotu Falo

DE

Mustafa Johnson

Na'im Rodman

Jeremiah Doss

NT

Jalen Sami

Austin Williams

DE

Terrance Lang

Janaz Jordan

ILB

Nate Landman

Jash Allen

Marvin Ham

ILB

Akil Jones

Jon Van Diest

STAR

Davion Taylor

Mark Perry

LCB

Delrick Abrams

Tarik Luckett

RCB

Tarik Luckett

*Dylan Thomas

*Curtis Appleton

FS

Mikial Onu

Sam Noyer

Trey Udoffia

SS

Derrion Rakestraw

Isaiah Lewis

Defensive notes:

—No injury news or update has been provided about K.J. Trujillo, and for the second straight week, fellow freshman Tarik Luckett is listed to start at right cornerback. Thus, one could assume with a fair amount of certainty that if Trujillo in fact is unavailable this weekend, freshman Dylan Thomas will be the second string right corner.

Thomas entered the game vs. UCLA briefly when Abrams exited for a few plays. Behind Johnson, walk-on Curtis Appleton could be turned to in an emergency.

