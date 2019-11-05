Colorado vs. Stanford depth chart notes
Colorado released its weekly depth chart in light of Saturday's Homecoming game against Stanford with a few tweaks / things to be aware of. Below is a Buffaloes roster rundown.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Steven Montez
|
Blake Stenstrom
|
Josh Goldin
|
RB
|
Jaren Mangham
|
Deion Smith
|
Joe Davis
|
TE
|
Brady Russell
|
Jalen Harris
|
Beau Bisharat
|
WR (X)
|
Laviska Shenault, Jr.
|
Daniel Arias
|
La'Vontae Shenault
|
WR (Z)
|
K.D. Nixon
|
Tony Brown
|
Maurice Bell
|
WR (H)
|
Dimitri Stanley
|
K.D. Nixon
|
Jaylon Jackson
|
LT
|
Arlington Hambright
|
Kanan Ray
|
Frank Filip
|
LG
|
Kary Kutsch
|
Jack Shutack
|
Austin Johnson
|
C
|
Tim Lynott
|
Joshua Jynes
|
Heston Paige
|
RG
|
Jack Shutack
OR
Casey Roddick
|
Chance Lytle
|
RT
|
Will Sherman
|
Hunter Vaughn
Offensive notes:
—As of now, Alex Fontenot's status for Stanford Saturday remains uncertain. He suffered a concussion in practice last Tuesday, which is why he didn't play against UCLA. He is listed as day-to-day and is still in concussion protocol. Jaren Magham is listed as the starter for now.
—For the second week in a row at right guard, the starting spot is listed as Jack Shutack OR Casey Roddick. Vs. the Bruins, Shutack got the start and played 43 snaps to Roddick's 26.
An encouraging note: This is the first week since he was sidelined via getting his gallbladder removed that RG Colby Pursell is listed as "day-to-day" as opposed to "out indefinitely."
Pursell has returned to practicing with the team, which is encouraging news.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
OLB
|
Alex Tchangam
|
Jamar Montgomery
|
OLB
|
Carson Wells
|
Nu'umotu Falo
|
DE
|
Mustafa Johnson
|
Na'im Rodman
|
Jeremiah Doss
|
NT
|
Jalen Sami
|
Austin Williams
|
DE
|
Terrance Lang
|
Janaz Jordan
|
ILB
|
Nate Landman
|
Jash Allen
|
Marvin Ham
|
ILB
|
Akil Jones
|
Jon Van Diest
|
STAR
|
Davion Taylor
|
Mark Perry
|
LCB
|
Delrick Abrams
|
Tarik Luckett
|
RCB
|
Tarik Luckett
|
*Dylan Thomas
|
*Curtis Appleton
|
FS
|
Mikial Onu
|
Sam Noyer
|
Trey Udoffia
|
SS
|
Derrion Rakestraw
|
Isaiah Lewis
Defensive notes:
—No injury news or update has been provided about K.J. Trujillo, and for the second straight week, fellow freshman Tarik Luckett is listed to start at right cornerback. Thus, one could assume with a fair amount of certainty that if Trujillo in fact is unavailable this weekend, freshman Dylan Thomas will be the second string right corner.
Thomas entered the game vs. UCLA briefly when Abrams exited for a few plays. Behind Johnson, walk-on Curtis Appleton could be turned to in an emergency.