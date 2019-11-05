Colorado released its weekly depth chart in light of Saturday's Homecoming game against Stanford with a few tweaks / things to be aware of. Below is a Buffaloes roster rundown.

Offensive notes:

—As of now, Alex Fontenot's status for Stanford Saturday remains uncertain. He suffered a concussion in practice last Tuesday, which is why he didn't play against UCLA. He is listed as day-to-day and is still in concussion protocol. Jaren Magham is listed as the starter for now.

—For the second week in a row at right guard, the starting spot is listed as Jack Shutack OR Casey Roddick. Vs. the Bruins, Shutack got the start and played 43 snaps to Roddick's 26.

An encouraging note: This is the first week since he was sidelined via getting his gallbladder removed that RG Colby Pursell is listed as "day-to-day" as opposed to "out indefinitely."

Pursell has returned to practicing with the team, which is encouraging news.