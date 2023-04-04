The season after next, one of the preeminent events in men’s college basketball will feature Colorado.

The Buffs will participate in the 2024 Maui Invitational, the university confirmed Tuesday.

The tournament, which will be in its 41st season in 2024, will take place Nov. 25-27 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui.

Along with Colorado, it will feature newly-crowned national champion Connecticut, North Carolina, Michigan State, Auburn, Memphis, Iowa State and Dayton.

It will be the Buffs’ second time ever in the event. Under then-head coach Jeff Bzdelik, they played in the 2009 tournament, going 1-2 with losses to Gonzaga and Arizona – which came by a combined eight points – before salvaging a victory in the finale against Chaminade. They went on to finish 15-16 that season, after which Bzdelik left for the same position at Wake Forest and the school responded by hiring Tad Boyle, who’s still at the helm of the program 13 years later.

Colorado has played every team in the 2024 field except for Memphis, with its most extensive history coming against former Big 12 mate Iowa State. The Cyclones lead the all-time series between the two programs, 78-70.

Collectively, the teams slated to go to Maui in 2024 own 45 Final Four berths and 13 NCAA Tournament championships.

“There is simply no other early-season college basketball tournament that rivals the spirit, talent and overall ‘magic’ of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational,” tournament chairman Dave Odom said in a statement. “The 2024 field is not only going to bring top tier programs representing eight of the most dominant conferences in the sport, but also fans from all corners of the country.”