CUSportsNation - Colorado to face Georgetown Saturday in the NCAA Tournament

Colorado has earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is set to face No. 12-seeded Georgetown Saturday morning in the first round.

The Buffaloes will compete within the NCAA Tournament East Region and if they win Saturday, take on the winner of the No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro game.

No one currently on roster with the Buffs has ever played in the NCAA Tournament; Colorado appeared to be a lock to make it last season but the entire tournament was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time the Buffaloes were invited to the NCAA Tournament was 2016.

The Buffs (22-8) and Hoyas (13-12) have never played once another before and the two teams are set to tipoff at 10:15 m.m. this upcoming Saturday, March 20 at Hinkle Fieldhouse on-campus at Butler University. CBS will televise the game nationally.

Colorado has advanced to the NCAA Tournament five times since Tad Boyle became head coach ahead of the 2010-2011 season.

When Boyle's 2011-2012 team won the Pac-12 Conference Tournament and secured its automatic bid, it advanced into the Round of 32, beating UNLV.

That year marked the only time a CU team under Boyle has advanced out of the first round of The Dance; appearances in 2013, 2014, 2016 all resulted in first-round losses.

Aside from the Buffs, USC (No. 6) Oregon (No. 7), UCLA (No. 11) and Pac-12 Tournament-winning Oregon State (No. 12) also earned bids to this year's NCAA Tournament.

Colorado will head into the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 22 in the nation, per the most recent AP Poll.