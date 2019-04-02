CUSportsNation.com

BuffZone.com basketball reporter Pat Rooney reported on Tuesday morning that the Colorado Buffaloes have filled an open scholarship for the 2019-20 season with a commitment from Maddox Daniels, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing from Florida Southwestern State College.

As a sophomore this past season, Daniels averaged 13.9 points per game, while shooting 43% from behind the arc and and 83% from the free throw line. He also recorded 3.0 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game and 1.0 steals per game.

Daniels will join the Buffs' basketball roster next season as a junior. He joins a talented backcourt of McKinley Wright, Shane Gatling, Daylen Kountz, and D'Shawn Schwartz.

Daniels has NBA range from behind the arc and excels in catch and shoot situations. He can shoot well off the dribble and has a very quick release. He doesn't offer a lot in terms of assists and rebounds, but Daniels is a pure scorer as a shooter.