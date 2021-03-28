CUSportsNation - Colorado Spring Scholarship Distribution Flow Chart

With Spring practices just around the corner, now is a good time to take a look at Colorado's scholarship distribution, across position groups and players.

Currently, the Buffaloes have 89 players on scholarship, four more than the 85 full tuition scholarships allowed for FBS teams by the NCAA. That's certainly not abnormal; some turnover up and down the roster is to be expected by the time of fall camp rolling around.

At any rate, below is a look at Colorado's scholarship players by position group.

Note: All players from the 2020 roster have their class eligibility listed as the same per NCAA COVID-19 exception. A '*' next to a player indicates that he has already used his redshirt year.