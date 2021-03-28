 CUSportsNation - Colorado Spring Scholarship Distribution Flow Chart
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-28 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado Spring Scholarship Distribution Flow Chart

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

With Spring practices just around the corner, now is a good time to take a look at Colorado's scholarship distribution, across position groups and players.

Currently, the Buffaloes have 89 players on scholarship, four more than the 85 full tuition scholarships allowed for FBS teams by the NCAA. That's certainly not abnormal; some turnover up and down the roster is to be expected by the time of fall camp rolling around.

At any rate, below is a look at Colorado's scholarship players by position group.

Note: All players from the 2020 roster have their class eligibility listed as the same per NCAA COVID-19 exception. A '*' next to a player indicates that he has already used his redshirt year.

OFFENSE:

Quarterbacks 
Player  Year

Sam Noyer

Senior

JT Shrout*

Junior

Brendon Lewis

True Freshman

Drew Carter

True Freshman
Total: (4)
Tailbacks 
Player Year

Alex Fontenot

Junior

Jarek Broussard*

Sophomore

Deion Smith*

Sophomore

Joe Davis

Sophomore

Jayle Stacks

True Freshman

Ashaad Clayton

True Freshman
Total: (6)
Wide Receivers 
Player Year

Maurice Bell*

Junior

Daniel Arias

Junior

Jaylon Jackson*

Junior

Dimitri Stanley

Sophomore

Vontae Shenault*

Redshirt Freshman

Brenden Rice

True Freshman

Kieth Miller

True Freshman

Montana Lemonious-Craig

True Freshman

Chris Carpenter

True Freshman

Chase Penry

True Freshman

Ty Robinson

True Freshman
Total: (11)
Offensive Line
Player Year

Kary Kutsch

Senior

Colby Pursell*

Junior

Chance Lytle*

Junior

Kanan Ray*

Sophomore

Frank Fillip*

Sophomore

Josh Jynes*

Sophomore

Casey Roddick*

Sophomore

Austin Johnson*

Redshirt Freshman

Valentin Senn*

Redshirt Freshman

Nikko Pohahau*

Redshirt Freshman

Jake Wiley*

Redshirt Freshman

Edgar Amaya

True Freshman

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

True Freshman

Carson Lee

True Freshman

Jackson Anderson

True Freshman
Total: (15)
Tight Ends
Player Year

Brady Russell*

Junior

Jared Poplawski*

Junior

Luke Stillwell*

Sophomore

Alec Pell*

Redshirt Freshman

Erik Olsen

True Freshman

Caleb Fauria

True Freshman

Louis Passarello

True Freshman
Total: (7)

DEFENSE:

Defensive Line
Player Year

Justin Jackson*

Junior

Jeremiah Doss*

Junior

Janaz Jordan*

Junior

Terrance Lang*

Junior

Na'im Rodman

Sophomore

Austin Williams

Sophomore

Jalen Sami*

Sophomore

Jayden Simon*

Redshirt Freshman

Lloyd Murray*

Redshirt Freshman

Tyas Martin

True Freshman

Blayne Toll

True Freshman

Allan Baugh

True Freshman

Ryan Williams

True Freshman
Total: (13)
Inside Linebackers 
Player Year 

Nate Landman*

Senior

Quinn Perry*

Junior

Jon Van Diest*

Junior

Robert Barnes*

Junior

Jack Lamb*

Junior

Marvin Ham*

Redshirt Freshman

Mister Williams

True Freshman

Zephaniah Maea

True Freshman

Alvin Williams

True Freshman
Total: (9)
Outside Linebackers 
Player Year

Carson Wells*

Junior

Guy Thomas*

Junior

Jamar Montgomery*

Junior

Joshka Gustav*

Redshirt Freshman

Devin Grant

True Freshman

Zion Magalei

True Freshman
Total: (6)
Safeties
Player Year

Chris Miller*

Junior

Isaiah Lewis*

Junior

Mark Perry

Sophomore

Ray Robinson*

Sophomore

Trustin Oliver*

Redshirt Freshman

Trevor Woods

True Freshman

Toren Pittman

True Freshman
Total: (7)
Cornerbacks 
Player Year

Mekhi Blackmon*

Junior

Jaylen Striker*

Sophomore

Tarik Luckett

Sophomore

Nigel Bethel*

Sophomore

D.J. Oats*

Redshirt Freshman

Christian Gonzalez

True Freshman

Kaylin Moore

True Freshman

Tyrin Taylor

True Freshman

Nikko Reed

True Freshman
Total: (9)
Specialists 
Player/Position Year

Josh Watts* (P)

Junior

Cole Becker (K)

True Freshman
Total: (2)
