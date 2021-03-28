CUSportsNation - Colorado Spring Scholarship Distribution Flow Chart

Colorado Spring Scholarship Distribution Flow Chart
With Spring practices just around the corner, now is a good time to take a look at Colorado's scholarship distribution, across position groups and players.
Currently, the Buffaloes have 89 players on scholarship, four more than the 85 full tuition scholarships allowed for FBS teams by the NCAA. That's certainly not abnormal; some turnover up and down the roster is to be expected by the time of fall camp rolling around.
At any rate, below is a look at Colorado's scholarship players by position group.
Note: All players from the 2020 roster have their class eligibility listed as the same per NCAA COVID-19 exception. A '*' next to a player indicates that he has already used his redshirt year.
OFFENSE:
|Player
|Year
|
Sam Noyer
|
Senior
|
JT Shrout*
|
Junior
|
Brendon Lewis
|
True Freshman
|
Drew Carter
|
True Freshman
|Player
|Year
|
Alex Fontenot
|
Junior
|
Jarek Broussard*
|
Sophomore
|
Deion Smith*
|
Sophomore
|
Joe Davis
|
Sophomore
|
Jayle Stacks
|
True Freshman
|
Ashaad Clayton
|
True Freshman
|Player
|Year
|
Maurice Bell*
|
Junior
|
Daniel Arias
|
Junior
|
Jaylon Jackson*
|
Junior
|
Dimitri Stanley
|
Sophomore
|
Vontae Shenault*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Brenden Rice
|
True Freshman
|
Kieth Miller
|
True Freshman
|
Montana Lemonious-Craig
|
True Freshman
|
Chris Carpenter
|
True Freshman
|
Chase Penry
|
True Freshman
|
Ty Robinson
|
True Freshman
|Player
|Year
|
Kary Kutsch
|
Senior
|
Colby Pursell*
|
Junior
|
Chance Lytle*
|
Junior
|
Kanan Ray*
|
Sophomore
|
Frank Fillip*
|
Sophomore
|
Josh Jynes*
|
Sophomore
|
Casey Roddick*
|
Sophomore
|
Austin Johnson*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Valentin Senn*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Nikko Pohahau*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Jake Wiley*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Edgar Amaya
|
True Freshman
|
Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
|
True Freshman
|
Carson Lee
|
True Freshman
|
Jackson Anderson
|
True Freshman
|Player
|Year
|
Brady Russell*
|
Junior
|
Jared Poplawski*
|
Junior
|
Luke Stillwell*
|
Sophomore
|
Alec Pell*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Erik Olsen
|
True Freshman
|
Caleb Fauria
|
True Freshman
|
Louis Passarello
|
True Freshman
DEFENSE:
|Player
|Year
|
Justin Jackson*
|
Junior
|
Jeremiah Doss*
|
Junior
|
Janaz Jordan*
|
Junior
|
Terrance Lang*
|
Junior
|
Na'im Rodman
|
Sophomore
|
Austin Williams
|
Sophomore
|
Jalen Sami*
|
Sophomore
|
Jayden Simon*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Lloyd Murray*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Tyas Martin
|
True Freshman
|
Blayne Toll
|
True Freshman
|
Allan Baugh
|
True Freshman
|
Ryan Williams
|
True Freshman
|Player
|Year
|
Nate Landman*
|
Senior
|
Quinn Perry*
|
Junior
|
Jon Van Diest*
|
Junior
|
Robert Barnes*
|
Junior
|
Jack Lamb*
|
Junior
|
Marvin Ham*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Mister Williams
|
True Freshman
|
Zephaniah Maea
|
True Freshman
|
Alvin Williams
|
True Freshman
|Player
|Year
|
Carson Wells*
|
Junior
|
Guy Thomas*
|
Junior
|
Jamar Montgomery*
|
Junior
|
Joshka Gustav*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Devin Grant
|
True Freshman
|
Zion Magalei
|
True Freshman
|Player
|Year
|
Chris Miller*
|
Junior
|
Isaiah Lewis*
|
Junior
|
Mark Perry
|
Sophomore
|
Ray Robinson*
|
Sophomore
|
Trustin Oliver*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Trevor Woods
|
True Freshman
|
Toren Pittman
|
True Freshman
|Player
|Year
|
Mekhi Blackmon*
|
Junior
|
Jaylen Striker*
|
Sophomore
|
Tarik Luckett
|
Sophomore
|
Nigel Bethel*
|
Sophomore
|
D.J. Oats*
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Christian Gonzalez
|
True Freshman
|
Kaylin Moore
|
True Freshman
|
Tyrin Taylor
|
True Freshman
|
Nikko Reed
|
True Freshman
|Player/Position
|Year
|
Josh Watts* (P)
|
Junior
|
Cole Becker (K)
|
True Freshman