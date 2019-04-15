CUSportsNation.com

Colorado Spring Practice: Buffs take a step back on Monday
A high majority of Colorado football practices are closed to the media, so it's up to the Buffs' head coach to inform the public about how spring ball is going.
For the most part, Mel Tucker has been complimentary of how his team has performed, but following practice No. 10 on Monday, he didn't like how the Buffs got after it.
"I didn't think we were sharp today," Tucker said. "I didn't think the focus and intensity early in the practice was what it needed to be. I thought it picked up once we got going, but I thought we started slow today and I wasn't happy about that.
"We were careless with the ball at times and we weren't physical on defense. We have a lot of work to do to get ready for Wednesday's practice."
This past Friday, the Buffs had their first scrimmage under Tucker, and he had high remarks of how physical his team was.
"I thought they competed," explained Tucker. "The momentum went back and forth throughout the practice, and some guys stepped up and made some plays. We had probably our most physical practice. I thought it was very competitive."
From Friday's scrimmage to a lackluster Monday , it makes Wednesday's practice all the more important.
"I don't think we took a step forward today," continued Tucker. "I'll watch the film, but I'm pretty sure we didn't [take a step forward] because it wasn't as physical as it needs to be. It wasn't sharp. Wednesday is going to be a huge day for us."
*** Safety Hasaan Hypolite seems like the type of player that fits Mel Tucker's style of physical football. Unfortunately, Hypolite is very limited this spring with a shoulder injury. He's getting non-contact reps in practice and is making progress.
"I think he will be one of our better players in the fall," Tucker said.
*** Colorado flipped Terrance Lang from his USC commitment in the class of 2017, and the talented defensive end came to Boulder with a ton of hype. Lang enters his redshirt sophomore season and looks to take the next step in his game.
"I think he has good size and length," Tucker said. "He's stout against the run and shows ability to rush the passer. I like that about him. He worked really hard in the offseason program so he can sustain and play hard. He just needs to continue to work on the little things ... I think he's going to be a really good player for us."