CUSportsNation.com

A high majority of Colorado football practices are closed to the media, so it's up to the Buffs' head coach to inform the public about how spring ball is going.

For the most part, Mel Tucker has been complimentary of how his team has performed, but following practice No. 10 on Monday, he didn't like how the Buffs got after it.

"I didn't think we were sharp today," Tucker said. "I didn't think the focus and intensity early in the practice was what it needed to be. I thought it picked up once we got going, but I thought we started slow today and I wasn't happy about that.

"We were careless with the ball at times and we weren't physical on defense. We have a lot of work to do to get ready for Wednesday's practice."

This past Friday, the Buffs had their first scrimmage under Tucker, and he had high remarks of how physical his team was.

"I thought they competed," explained Tucker. "The momentum went back and forth throughout the practice, and some guys stepped up and made some plays. We had probably our most physical practice. I thought it was very competitive."

