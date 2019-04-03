CUSportsNation.com

Following the Colorado Buffaloes' fifth spring practice of 2019, head coach Mel Tucker noted that it was the first time that all Buff players wore GPS units on them. It will identify things such as speed, distance traveled, and acceleration.

Not only does this help with preventing potential injury, it will help the Buffs' staff monitor something that is very important to Tucker. Practicing fast.

"We had good work today," Tucker said. "I think we were three minutes under time, so we had good pace."

The Buffs were off last week for spring break and got back on the practice field on Monday in shorts and helmets. For Wednesday's practice, the players put their shoulder pads back on and had a physical practice.

"They were fired up when they came out," said Tucker. "Obviously, when you put the pads on, you get a chance to strike guys and knock guys around. Guys get excited about that. We had good tempo; it was a physical practice. I expect them to get more physical as we go."

While having a physical practice it certainly a good thing, it can potentially create injuries. However, Tucker has a rather simple solution.

"If guys stay off the ground, we won't have injuries," he said.

*** Tucker is liking what he sees from rising junior wide receiver KD Nixon.

"He brings a lot of juice to the field," said Tucker. "He plays fast; he's a big play guy. He gives outstanding effort and provides good leadership for us."

*** The offense had a strong day, according to Tucker.

"I thought the offense came out fast today -- very productive -- a lot of explosive plays in the run game and the pass game," he said. "That was very good to see."

*** Offensive lineman Kanan Ray has had a career riddled with injury, but he's still just a redshirt freshman. Tucker sees Ray, among other offensive linemen, as a player who can play multiple spots along the offensive line.

"(He's) taking advantage of an opportunity ... Go out there, take coaching, play hard, be physical, play fast, and work to get better every rep. That's what I see," Tucker said of Ray.



*** Tucker is not giving any guarantees to any player at any position. Everything is open.

"Competition at every position -- that's what it's all about," Tucker said. "There's nothing set in stone. No one has a [starting] position. We have a rep chart -- not necessarily a depth chart. Guys are going to move up or move down based on production."

