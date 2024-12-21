Colorado concludes nonconference play with a 79-55 win over Bellarmine

Assane Diop goes up for a layup against Bellarmine on Dec. 21 at the CU Events Center. (Photo by Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)

Colorado (9-2) is cruising into conference play following its convincing 79-55 win against Bellarmine at the CU Events Center Saturday afternoon. Every player on head coach Tad Boyle’s roster saw action against the now 3-10 Knights, but Assane Diop headlined CU’s final nonconference game leading CU with 15 points. While Diop posted a career-high, Julian Hammond III notched his third consecutive double-digit game with 10 points and RJ Smith finished his second game in double-digits with 11 points. Bellarmine simply did not possess the firepower to compete with Colorado on Saturday as the Knights shot just 39.6% from the field (21-53), 26.9% from 3-point range and committed 18 turnovers throughout the game. The Knights' miscues allowed Colorado to capitalize on the glass and outrebound them 38-30 and score 29 field goals with 22 assists.

Colorado’s ball movement and aggressiveness left Bellarmine grasping for any opportunity on CU’s home floor. Even Bellarmine’s best shooters, Ben Johnson (13.2 points per game) and Billy Smith (12.8), were unable to make an impact with their shooting. Johnson hit just 4-of-10 shots from the field for 5 points and Smith finished the game with just 9 points. Still, 16 points in the first half and 39 points in the second half didn’t cut it for Bellarmine while Colorado created significant separation early on, holding a 45-16 lead at the half. The Knights scored just five field goals on 27 attempts in the first half leading to their 16-point first half total. Even though Bellarmine was unable to climb back in Saturday's game, it traded buckets with CU in the second half. The Knights were able outscore the Buffs, 39-34, in the second half by hitting 61.5% from the field with six 3-pointers. Saturday’s matchup against Bellarmine provided Colorado with one final considerably easy game before facing off against the best basketball teams in the country. The Buffs begin their return to the Big 12 in a rematch against No. 3 Iowa State. The Buffs will have the home-court advantage as they remain undefeated at home this season, but ISU came away with a 99-71 win in the Maui Invitational the last time the two teams squared off this year.

