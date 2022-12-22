Colorado's tear through the NCAA Transfer Portal continued Thursday morning after a huge day for the Buffs on Wednesday. Western Michigan transfer defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has committed and already been announced as the latest signee for Deion Sanders' program.

The 6-foot-3 redshirt junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan recently visited Boulder on an official visit that helped push CU over the top in his recruitment. Kneeland also took a visit to UCLA before coming to a decision about his future.

Now he will finish the remaining two seasons of his career out with the Buffaloes where he is now the ninth transfer addition for the program since the end of the season.

Kneeland is coming off his best season with the Mustangs as he played in 10 games and collected 38 tackles (23 solo) to go with a 10 tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks plus 5 quarterback hurries and 2 pass breakups.

The newest Buffs commit was particularly impressive against the run this season, and he received a grade of 83.3 from PFF for his work in that area this year.

CU has a particular need for more experienced talent up front on defense, and the staff has addressed that through the transfer portal so far with three additions overall. Kneeland joins Dartmouth transfer Shane Cokes and West Virginia transfer Taijh Alston as the third member of that group.

The Buffs also signed high school edge rusher Taje McCoy during Wednesday's Early Signing Day.

Sanders' program has now officially announced 25 new additions to the program this week with nine of them being transfers from other college programs. The Buffs also previously announced the signings of junior college offensive linemen Isaiah Jatta (Snow College) and Jack Wilty (Iowa Central CC), who is a bounce-back player from Northern Illinois.