Colorado men's basketball signee Cody Williams was one of 14 men's players named to the Team USA roster for this year's Nike Hoop Summit, a list that was unveiled Tuesday.

Williams, a four-star recruit, is the No. 24 player in the 2023 class in the most recent Rivals150.

The Nike Hoop Summit is an international all-star game sponsored by the eponymous shoe company that has been staged annually since 1995, save for a break from 2001-03. In the event, which has been held in Portland since 2008, a USA all-star team composed of players 19 years old or younger competes against a world select team. Team USA holds an all-time 16-7 advantage in the series.

Among the other players selected to the team are Isaiah Collier, Dajuan Wagner Jr. and Justin Williams, the Nos. 1, 3 and 4 players overall, respectively, in the 2023 Rivals150, as well as, most famously, Bronny James, the son of newly-crowned NBA career scoring leader LeBron James.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Williams is one of four players on the team who will be making his USA Basketball debut, as the 10 others have previous experience representing their country in international play.

The game will take place on April 8.

For Williams, his inclusion could be a barometer of future success. Since the game's inception, 253 Nike Hoop Summit alumni have become NBA Draft picks, including 14 No. 1 overall selections and 88 top-10 picks.

It's the latest honor for Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams. In January, he was selected for the prestigious McDonald's All-American game, becoming the first Colorado player to receive the designation since David Harrison in 2001.