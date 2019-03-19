CUSportsNation.com

A newsworthy takeaway from Monday's media availability was what redshirt senior quarterback Steven Montez said about the Buffaloes' new offense under Jay Johnson.

As seen in the picture above, Steven Montez, who took first team quarterback snaps, was under center, which is something we rarely saw in the Brian Lindgren/Darrin Chiaverini offensive coordinator era.

Montez noted that the Buffs might be under center 35% of the time.

"We'll be under center a lot more than we have been in the last three years," said Montez.

With a more pro-style offense, Montez will have to do more at the line of scrimmage.

"There's a lot more going on at the line of scrimmage," he said. "We're not just calling runs, like inside zone to the right -- we're not really calling that. It's more of just inside zone, check, and then based on our parameters, we'll determine if we're going left or right or might even go outside zone, just depending on what the defense is giving us.

"It's a little more stuff at the line of scrimmage, but I definitely think I can handle it. This will definitely set me up and help me out for the next level. It will be good for me.