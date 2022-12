Colorado's staff is still coming together, but the coaches who are already aboard will get their opportunity to showcase their new home this weekend as Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes host their first big recruiting weekend at the school. CU will have a wide range of visitors on campus this weekend with prospects coming from both nearby and far away to check out Boulder and how the program is taking shape under its new head coach.

The group is set to feature some of Colorado's key early targets in the 2023 class, and it is an impressive list.

*** Click here to visit our premium message boards and see the entire visitor list for the Buffs. ***

Not a subscriber? Hit the link graphic below to secure your premium subscription to CU Sports Report and pay just $22 for the first year using the promo code PRIMECU.