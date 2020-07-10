 CUSportsNation - Colorado sees Ketron Jackson as the potential next Laviska Shenault
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-10 14:31:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado sees Ketron Jackson as the potential next Laviska Shenault

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

If there is a Class of 2021 offensive player that Darrin Chiaverini and Colorado most envision as being the next Laviska Shenault-level kind of talent, it undoubtedly would be four-star wideout Ket...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}