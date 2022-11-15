The early signing period ends Wednesday, but Tad Boyle isn't done adding to his class yet. Tuesday, the Buffaloes added another key commitment for 2023 when Accelerated Prep standout big man Assane Diop gave the program his pledge over a final group that included Arkansas and Seton Hall.

The four-star prospect currently ranks 110th overall in the Rivals rankings for 2023 giving the Buffs their second Rivals150 commitment in the class after top-50 recruit Cody Williams committed and signed with CU last week.

"It was a school that I can go and be successful there," Diop said after announcing his choice at a ceremony at his school. "... It's home here. I've been here almost three years now, and it just makes sense going to a school that you feel good about.

"I feel good about going to CU. I like the fan base."

Boyle and the Buffs have stayed consistent in pursuing the local power forward prospect who was previously at Denver Prep. That helped build a strong relationship with the Buffs ultimately leading to Diop becoming the latest member of a monumental class for the program.

"It's been a long time they've been recruiting me," he said. "The staff, I'm not talking just about the head coach but the staff, they want me there. ... They see my potential."

Diop was able to visit all three of his finalists with his official visit to CU coming late in the summer alongside a pair of other targets, Courtney Anderson, Jr. and Baye Ndongo. Anderson signed with the Buffs last week.

The newest CU commit moved to the United States from Senegal with the hope of improving as a basketball player after focusing mostly on playing soccer in his younger days.

“I didn’t grow up playing basketball, though," he previously told HawgBeat.com. "I grew up playing soccer. I remember my friends and stuff saying ‘You’re so tall, you should play basketball.’ I really didn’t think about playing basketball at all, like I thought I would end up in Europe playing soccer, but I ended up playing basketball.”

His size and natural athleticism helped attract offers from across the country as he went through the spring and summer playing with the Colorado Hawks travel ball team.

Now he will add those elements to the Colorado roster as he becomes the latest important piece to what has quickly become the program's best recruiting class under Boyle.

Diop's senior season is getting underway, and the 6-foot-10 power forward is eager to continue improving on his game after a productive summer.

I'm looking to improve my shooting, being a leader, and being more aggressive," he said. "Other than that, maybe like being a good teammate. Playing hard every time I’m on the court. I think if I do that, my senior year will be good.”

Diop narrowed his choices down to eight schools over the summer with Ohio State, Kansas State, Auburn, Arizona State and BYU being the other schools on that list.

This marks the second time in the last three cycles that Boyle and the Buffs have signed multiple four-star recruits in one class. Diop is the 11th four-star prospect the team has signed since Boyle took over the program.