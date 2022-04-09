Colorado scrimmage No. 1 notebook

The Buffaloes conducted their first of three spring scrimmages at Folsom Field on Saturday afternoon. Below is a recap of the day's action complete with observations, notes and quotes from both Karl Dorrell and players.

Colorado's Saturday scrimmage at Folsom Field was open to the public (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Lineup combinations and notes...

First team OL, from left to right: Jake Wiley (LT), Tommy Brown (LG), Noah Fenske (C), Casey Roddick (RG), Frank Fillip (RT). No real surprises there, although Kyle DeVan insists that Brown will try out at tackle sometime this spring. We'll see if that happens. Second team OL, left to right: Jack Seavall (LT), Ben Reznik (LG), Austin Johnson (C), Jackson Anderson (RG), Travis Gray (RT). Johnson cycled in with Fenske on the first unit but other than that, the first team and second teams were largely kept together throughout the scrimmage. Terrance Lang, Jalen Sami and Na'im Rodman were the three starting DLs, with Allan Baugh, Ryan Williams and Chance Main taking reps with the second team. Robert Barnes and Quinn Perry handled ILB duties, with Marvin Ham seeing some first team reps in CU's three-ILB packages, as well. Isaac Hurtado was in along with walk-on Tommy Notarainni for second team. At corner, Nikko Reed and Kaylin Moore saw first-team reps, with Tyrin Taylor at nickel. Jason Oliver (no contact) and Joshua Wiggins served as the second-team CBs. Safety was a bit of a revolving door since Isaiah Lewis is a no-contact player for now. Walk-on Anthony Lyle saw a lot of action back there, with Trevor Woods getting in the mix, as well. Shifting back to offense, Alex Fontenot (hamstring) didn't partake today, so Deion Smith and Jayle Stacks were the only scholarship RBs available. Finally, at tight end, Erik Olsen, Austin Smith and Louis Passarello were the three guys rotating in, due to Brady Russell and Caleb Fauria being no-contact.

Notable players/plays...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMfCfj50gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3No dWFLRFdpZ2dpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvc2h1YUtEV2ln Z2luczwvYT4gaGFkIGhpbXNlbGYgYSBkYXkgaW4gaGlzIGZpcnN0IHNjcmlt bWFnZSBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NVQnVmZnNG b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ1VCdWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxs PC9hPiDwn5GALiBIZXJl4oCZcyAxIG9mIGhpcyBwbGF5cy4g4oCc8J+UkuKs h++4j+KAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv U2tvQnVmZnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNT a29CdWZmczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL2hlaXNvbmx5MTc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNoZWlzb25seTE3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdmh0 UVZ6allxViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZodFFWempZcVY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgS2UmIzM5O1ZyaWMgV2lnZ2lucyAoQGlhbWtkd2lnZ2lucykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pYW1rZHdpZ2dpbnMvc3RhdHVz LzE1MTI4ODA4MTM4NTEwMDA4NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Daniel Arias made a number of nice plays today, including a 15-yard touchdown reception during red zone sequences. Earlier in the scrimmage, he elevated for a 44-yard gain to put CU's offense on the 1-yard line. Karl Dorrell: "A guy with his size and speed, you would hope that when he gets a chance to get one-on-one coverage, we're expecting him to win those battles. He had a great battle with a jump ball in the early part of the scrimmage, so he's doing the things that we expect him to do." Brendon Lewis: "To see him go out there, jumping over guys, that's something he's been able to work on this entire offseason. You can tell from being out there that he's getting better and better at it each and every day. It's pretty exciting watching hm go out there and catch those high-point balls like that." ... Nikko Reed and Joshua Wiggins both had a few PBUs at cornerback that stuck out. Reed had one on the first attempted pass of the scrimmage, while Wiggins broke up a pass in the endzone from Drew Carter that was intended for Smith. Neither player is towering in terms of height; Reed is only 5-foot-10 while Wiggins in 6-foot-1, but both performed well overall Saturday in getting their hands involved and being physical. Dorrell: "The things that you saw (Reed) do today, he was doing a year ago...He's on track — I'll tell you that. He's on track to do all the things that we expect him to do. It's good to see that he was in a rhythm. We're very pleased with him and I thought Josh Wiggins, a young man, made a nice play on the other side. There were some good pass breakups." Reed: "I feel like Josh Wiggins — he's up there. He has a lot of technique, so he knows what he's doing." ... Olsen, at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, very much looks the part of a domineering tight end. He had a really nice play during one of the Buffs' redzone sequences where he caught a pass from Lewis near the line of scrimmage and broke a few tackles before turning up the left sideline en route to a 15-yard gain. Both Montana Lemonious-Craig and RJ Sneed had some nice catches during the action, with Lemonious-Craig hauling in a fade off the fingers of Lewis, dragging his toes near the 40-yard line to make the reception. Sneed played in the slot all afternoon and continues to earn the praise of his teammates. Lewis: "He's a really smart receiver that has a lot of experience. He's a really smart guy, he knows where the holes are in the defense, how to read defenses and he's also a great teammate. He's one of the leaders in the wide receivers room and he's one of the leaders on this offense. He's a really chill guy — I love playing with him." Lemonious-Craig: "He brings the veteran-style play to us. At the end of the day, he doesn't get nervous, he doesn't worry about anything — he's more of a calm-style guy." ... In terms of offensive efficiency, it was a mixed bag for CU's units. Deion Smith scored a short-yardage touchdown following Arias' 44-yard catch and Arias later had the other touchdown of the day on a reception from Lewis. But throughout the scrimmage, Colorado's defense was able to apply pressure on the quarterback, Lewis in particular, forcing numerous rollouts, notching a sack and forcing his movement throughout the pocket. There weren't many explosive plays on the ground, either. Smith was largely contained on his runs and Stacks was stopped behind the line of scrimmage a few times, as well.It seems fair to say that the d-line won the day. Roddick: "There were a couple of sacks. I think we've got to minimize the sacks and minimize the pressures, as well...But, if I were to grade (today), I would give us an 80. I think it was a good day."

Final thoughts from Dorrell...