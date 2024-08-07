Colorado’s second conference game in the next era of the Big 12 will come against a fellow new face, Central Florida.

Sure, UCF has been in the new-look Big 12 a year longer than Colorado, but this will be the first of a few matchups for CU this year that represent the changing landscape of the conference. The Knights were scrappy in 2023, finishing 6-7 and winning three league games, but they have upgraded their roster and are ready to make some noise in 2024.

The Buffs will be starting a new conference rivalry when they head to Orlando on Sept. 28. The matchup at FBC Mortgage Stadium will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, and it will be Deion Sanders’ first trip back to his home state of Florida as head coach of the Buffs.

The Knights are led by Gus Malzahn, who won a national championship as Auburn’s offensive coordinator in 2010-11 and came up just short in the title game as the Tigers’ head coach in 2013-14. Since the Buffs announced they were joining the Big 12, Sanders and Malzahn have both had high praise and mutual respect for each other.