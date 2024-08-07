Colorado schedule outlook: CU heads to Orlando for first meeting with UCF
Colorado’s second conference game in the next era of the Big 12 will come against a fellow new face, Central Florida.
Sure, UCF has been in the new-look Big 12 a year longer than Colorado, but this will be the first of a few matchups for CU this year that represent the changing landscape of the conference. The Knights were scrappy in 2023, finishing 6-7 and winning three league games, but they have upgraded their roster and are ready to make some noise in 2024.
The Buffs will be starting a new conference rivalry when they head to Orlando on Sept. 28. The matchup at FBC Mortgage Stadium will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, and it will be Deion Sanders’ first trip back to his home state of Florida as head coach of the Buffs.
The Knights are led by Gus Malzahn, who won a national championship as Auburn’s offensive coordinator in 2010-11 and came up just short in the title game as the Tigers’ head coach in 2013-14. Since the Buffs announced they were joining the Big 12, Sanders and Malzahn have both had high praise and mutual respect for each other.
Game time and TV are both still to be determined for the late September matchup. Let’s check out how Malzahn and the Knights have rebuilt their roster heading into 2024.
UCF Summary
Head Coach: Gus Malzahn (101-54 in 12 seasons, 4th at UCF)
2023 record: (6-7, 3-6 Big 12)
2023 result: 30-17 loss in Gasparilla Bowl vs Georgia Tech
Total offense: 487.0 yards per game (8th in FBS)
Total defense: 391.0 yards allowed per game (81st)
Scoring offense: 31.3 points per game (41st)
Scoring defense: 25.8 points allowed per game (59th)
Series history vs Colorado: First meeting
Offensive outlook
