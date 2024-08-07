PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Colorado schedule outlook: CU heads to Orlando for first meeting with UCF

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn at Big 12 Media Days
UCF head coach Gus Malzahn at Big 12 Media Days (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Troy Finnegan • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@troyfinnegan

Colorado’s second conference game in the next era of the Big 12 will come against a fellow new face, Central Florida.

Sure, UCF has been in the new-look Big 12 a year longer than Colorado, but this will be the first of a few matchups for CU this year that represent the changing landscape of the conference. The Knights were scrappy in 2023, finishing 6-7 and winning three league games, but they have upgraded their roster and are ready to make some noise in 2024.

The Buffs will be starting a new conference rivalry when they head to Orlando on Sept. 28. The matchup at FBC Mortgage Stadium will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, and it will be Deion Sanders’ first trip back to his home state of Florida as head coach of the Buffs.

The Knights are led by Gus Malzahn, who won a national championship as Auburn’s offensive coordinator in 2010-11 and came up just short in the title game as the Tigers’ head coach in 2013-14. Since the Buffs announced they were joining the Big 12, Sanders and Malzahn have both had high praise and mutual respect for each other.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQ29sb3JhZG8gQnVmZmFsb2VzIGZhY2Ugb2ZmIGFnYWluc3Qg VUNGIGluIGxhdGUgU2VwdGVtYmVyLjxicj48YnI+Q29hY2ggUHJpbWUgYW5k IEd1cyBNYWx6YWhuIGFyZSBhbHJlYWR5IGZhbWlsaWFyIHdpdGggZWFjaCBv dGhlciwgYW5kIE1hbHphaG4gaGFzIHNvbWUgaGlnaCBwcmFpc2UgZm9yIFNo ZWRldXIgU2FuZGVycy4gPGJyPjxicj4o8J+TuTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaXRjaF9IYXJwZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE1pdGNoX0hhcnBlcjwvYT4gYW5kICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FuZHJld19DaGVyaWNvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBBbmRyZXdfQ2hlcmljbzwvYT4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9h alFJVDIzUlY1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWpRSVQyM1JWNTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWxlIEhpZ2ggU3BvcnRzIChATWlsZUhpZ2hTcG9ydHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlsZUhpZ2hTcG9ydHMvc3Rh dHVzLzE4MTkxNDQ3MzE0NjY2MTMwOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXVndXN0IDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Game time and TV are both still to be determined for the late September matchup. Let’s check out how Malzahn and the Knights have rebuilt their roster heading into 2024.

UCF Summary

Head Coach: Gus Malzahn (101-54 in 12 seasons, 4th at UCF)

2023 record: (6-7, 3-6 Big 12)

2023 result: 30-17 loss in Gasparilla Bowl vs Georgia Tech

Total offense: 487.0 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Total defense: 391.0 yards allowed per game (81st)

Scoring offense: 31.3 points per game (41st)

Scoring defense: 25.8 points allowed per game (59th)

Series history vs Colorado: First meeting

Offensive outlook

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NvbG9yYWRvLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9jb2xvcmFkby1zY2hlZHVsZS1vdXRsb29rLWN1LWhlYWRzLXRv LW9ybGFuZG8tZm9yLWZpcnN0LW1lZXRpbmctd2l0aC11Y2YiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNvbG9y YWRvLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY29sb3JhZG8tc2NoZWR1bGUtb3V0 bG9vay1jdS1oZWFkcy10by1vcmxhbmRvLWZvci1maXJzdC1tZWV0aW5nLXdp dGgtdWNmJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwODYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK