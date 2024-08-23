PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Colorado schedule outlook: Buffs close road slate at Arrowhead vs. Kansas

Jalon Daniels gives Kansas one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.
Jalon Daniels gives Kansas one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Troy Finnegan • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@troyfinnegan

Colorado’s coaching staff is full of pros: from pro players like Deion Sanders and Warren Sapp to pro coaches like Pat Shurmur and Robert Livingston. One of their main selling points in recruiting? Come be a pro. Many players have flocked to Boulder for that reason.

In late November, the Buffs will get to take a stage fit for a pro when they take on Kansas at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, due to construction at Kansas’ home field. Arrowhead will be the second-largest venue that CU has played at in the Deion Sanders era, after their trip to the Rose Bowl last season.

Between the lines, the Buffs will have their hands full once again as they continue to trek through a difficult November schedule. Once in the cellar of the Big 12, head coach Lance Leipold has rebuilt the Jayhawks into a conference title contender in his fourth season at the helm. Kansas’ nine wins in 2023 are their most in a single season since their 12-1 campaign in 2007, and much of that core returns to push for the Big 12 crown in 2024.

Leipold has built a reputation as a winner in college football after leading Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater to six National Championships in an eight-year span from 2007 to 2014. Leipold’s record was astonishing during that dynastic period, finishing 109-6 and 53-3 in conference play.

After a successful six-year rebuilding project at Buffalo, Leipold has taken Kansas from two wins in 2021 to six wins in 2022 before racking up nine victories in 2023, and will be gunning for even more this season.

Colorado will take on Kansas on Nov. 23, with game time and TV still to be determined. Let’s take a look at what Leipold and the Jayhawks will be rolling out there this season.

Kansas summary

Head Coach: Lance Leipold (163-60 in 17 college seasons, 4th at Kansas)

2023 record: (9-4, 5-4 Big 12)

2023 result: 49-36 win vs UNLV in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Total offense: 446.1 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Total defense: 378.2 yards allowed per game (62nd)

Scoring offense: 34.8 points per game (17th)

Scoring defense: 26.5 points allowed per game (64th)

Series history vs Colorado: Colorado leads 42-25-3

Offensive outlook

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NvbG9yYWRvLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9jb2xvcmFkby1zY2hlZHVsZS1vdXRsb29rLWJ1ZmZzLWNsb3Nl LXJvYWQtc2xhdGUtYXQtYXJyb3doZWFkLXZzLWthbnNhcyIsCiAgICBjc19m cGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGY29sb3Jh ZG8ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZjb2xvcmFkby1zY2hlZHVsZS1vdXRs b29rLWJ1ZmZzLWNsb3NlLXJvYWQtc2xhdGUtYXQtYXJyb3doZWFkLXZzLWth bnNhcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDg2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==