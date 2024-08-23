Colorado’s coaching staff is full of pros: from pro players like Deion Sanders and Warren Sapp to pro coaches like Pat Shurmur and Robert Livingston. One of their main selling points in recruiting? Come be a pro. Many players have flocked to Boulder for that reason.

In late November, the Buffs will get to take a stage fit for a pro when they take on Kansas at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, due to construction at Kansas’ home field. Arrowhead will be the second-largest venue that CU has played at in the Deion Sanders era, after their trip to the Rose Bowl last season.

Between the lines, the Buffs will have their hands full once again as they continue to trek through a difficult November schedule. Once in the cellar of the Big 12, head coach Lance Leipold has rebuilt the Jayhawks into a conference title contender in his fourth season at the helm. Kansas’ nine wins in 2023 are their most in a single season since their 12-1 campaign in 2007, and much of that core returns to push for the Big 12 crown in 2024.

Leipold has built a reputation as a winner in college football after leading Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater to six National Championships in an eight-year span from 2007 to 2014. Leipold’s record was astonishing during that dynastic period, finishing 109-6 and 53-3 in conference play.

After a successful six-year rebuilding project at Buffalo, Leipold has taken Kansas from two wins in 2021 to six wins in 2022 before racking up nine victories in 2023, and will be gunning for even more this season.

Colorado will take on Kansas on Nov. 23, with game time and TV still to be determined. Let’s take a look at what Leipold and the Jayhawks will be rolling out there this season.