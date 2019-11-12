Today it was announced by the University of Colorado that Ralphie V, the 13-year-old live buffalo mascot who has led the Buffs football team onto Folsom Field for 12 seasons, was being retired. Ralphie had not conducted her usual run around Folsom Field since the Buffaloes hosted Arizona on Oct. 5. In recent home games vs. USC and last Saturday. According to Ralphie Program Manager John Graves, the retirement news comes not as a result of failing or ill health, but more naturally and out of concern related to the safety of the Ralphie Handlers plus the recent temperament of Ralphie herself.

Ralphie V makes her final run as the Buffs prepare to face U of A on Oct. 5, 2019. (Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

“Ralphie V has always been the biggest and fastest Ralphie we’ve had," Graves said. "She loves to run and has always loved to run. What we started noticing in the second [art of the season was that she wasn’t really responding to the cues we give her at practices and for when it’s time for her to run. She was kind of taking things on her own terms and was just so excited to run that she wasn't always taking the cues off of us. She was just a little to excited to run. "She has gradually become faster over her only career. She’s never really slowed down as past Ralphies have when they age — they slow down as they age but Ralphie V, her speed has keep increasing towards the end here. Based on how she’s been acting and her performance the past few weeks in practices, we made the decision that she was telling us it was time to retire." Ralphie V ran the second-most games of the buffaloes who have served as CU's live mascots, leading the team on 76 occasions. Ralphie I ran a total of 78 games over the span of 12 seasons. "Ralphie V has served the department and the university well," AD Rick George said. "She has been a very special buffalo and has truly been adored by many. We hope she lives for many years to come and look forward to finding her successor."

Ralphie leads the Buffs at Folsom Field on Sept. 7, 2019 vs. Nebraska. (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)