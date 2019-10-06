Colorado played host over the weekend to two official visitors and a number of 2021 and 2022 unofficial visitors. Below are some social media reactions from various recruits who were on hand for Colorado's 35-30 loss to Arizona. Many recruits from Regis Jesuit down in Aurora were up in Boulder for the game.



1. Julius Coates, 2020 JUCO DE: The East Mississippi C.C. defensive end and 2020 recruit was on hand for his official visit and posted pictures of him in a variety of Colorado gear. Western Kentucky, Akron and New Mexico have also offered him. I like CU's chances with him and depending further confirmation of a successful OV, I wouldn't be surprised if he is one of the next guys in line for a commitment. Coates is 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds.

Enjoying a great Official visit at The University of Colorado🐃!!! #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/ruTKd3Rogz — Julius Coates (@_JuliusCoates3) October 5, 2019

2. Grayson Stovall, 2022 OL: Stovall is a 6-foot-4, 270 pound OT playing for Regis Jesuit in Aurora and although he has yet to receive an offer, just that may very well be on the horizon for him. Stovall's freshman year highlights are included below.

3. Luke Lapeze, 2021 OL: Lapeze recently had an unofficial visit to Rice and is a 6-foot-4, 270 pound center from Houston, TX. Also does not appear to hold an offer currently but falls in line with a theme of unofficial visitors that the Buffs hosted Saturday — 2021 and 2022 recruits that CU wants to make inroads with sooner rather than later. Keep an eye on him for a potential recipient of an offer in the future.

Had a great time visiting The University of Colorado. Really enjoyed the hospitality and the great atmosphere thanks to @CUBuffsFootball And @___megann__ for inviting me. Also great to meet @CoachCKap #Gobuffs pic.twitter.com/UsgcKLiGUQ — Luke Lapeze (@LapezeLuke) October 6, 2019

4. Tyler Webb, 2021 QB: Webb was on hand Saturday for the game and is a 6-foot-3, 195 recruit hailing from Waco, TX. Last year for Bosqueville High School, he threw for 37 TDs and 3,122 yards. Below is a recent highlight of him showing off his legs, as well. Webb had 7 rushing TDs in 2018, additionally.

5. Nicco Marchiol, 2022 QB: Marchiol was arguably the highest-profile unofficial visitor Colorado hosted over the weekend. The Regis Jesuit recruit already has accrued an impressive offer list: CSU, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Kentucky and Michigan have all issued scholarship offers. He's received significant Pac-12 attention to, as other than the Buffs, Arizona, Utah and Washington State have all thrown hats in the ring via offers. Needless to say, he is a major in-state target for Colorado and the Buffs continue working at establishing a early and strong relationship with him.

Early 2019 season highlights for Marchio are below. Little wonder he's considered one of the top priorities for the 2022 class:

In addition to the above recruits, Regis Jesuit 2021 recruits Clay Nanke (DE/TE, 6-foot-6, 201 pounds) Bryan Mottram (OLB/TE, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and Matthew Baer (DT, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds) were also present for the game yesterday.

Clay Nanke highlights: