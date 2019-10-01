News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 17:00:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado's visitor list for the weekend of Oct. 4-6

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Colorado is set to host two recruits for official visits this upcoming weekend, as the Buffs face Arizona on Oct. 5. In addition, a JUCO TE/WR will also be in town unofficially, as he hopes to secu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}