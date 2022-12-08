Malachi Coleman is one of the top available athlete prospects in the country in the 2023 class. That wasn't the case just a week ago as the four-star recruit from East High School in Lincoln, Nebraska has been committed to his hometown team. He backed off that pledge to the Cornhuskers amid the coaching change opening the door for programs to again pursue him.

He's already had several coaches stop by for in-home visits this week, and one of the latest programs to send a coach out to Lincoln to see him is Colorado. The Buffalos had assistant coach Tim Brewster visit with the Rivals100 prospect and his family signaling heavy interest from the new staff in Boulder led by head coach Deion Sanders.

The 65th-ranked prospect plays on both sides of the ball and currently ranks as the No. 2-rated athlete in the class according to Rivals with only five-star prospect Nyckoles Harbor ranked higher.

At 6-foot-5, Coleman could play receiver or as an edge rusher at the next level and has been recruited as an athlete for the most part by programs involved.

Coleman backed off his commitment to Nebraska amid the coaching change, but the hometown school has continued to make him a priority. New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule stopped by for an in-home visit 24 hours after that decision, but other programs have also made it a point to pay the No. 1-ranked recruit in Nebraska a visit as well.

Michigan, Louisville and Syracuse have also made visits out to see Coleman, and he has an official visit scheduled with his hometown team this weekend.

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney spoke with Coleman after his visit with Brewster to discuss Colorado's chances with the top-100 prospect and his plans for meeting with Sanders.

Click here to visit our premium message boards to find out what Coleman had to say about his interest in the Buffs, and continue to stay locked in with coverage from CU Sports Report and Rivals as Sanders and his staff remain busy heading into the early signing period in two weeks.