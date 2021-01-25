CUSportsNation - Colorado's Sept. 11 game vs. Texas A&M moved to Empower Field at Mile High

The Buffs and Aggies will face off in Empower Stadium at Mile High.

On Monday, Rick George announced via Colorado Sports Information that this upcoming fall's football game between CU and Texas A&M, originally scheduled to be played Sept. 11 in Boulder, was moving to Denver.

In 2015, Colorado and Texas A&M inked a home-and-home contract that was originally supposed to begin on Sept. 19 in College Station. That game was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and now, the Buffaloes and Aggies will battle at what will be a neutral site, although with obvious advantages to CU in terms of proximity to home.

“We were disappointed that we couldn’t play in College Station this year, but we worked closely with Ross Bjork (A&M's athletic director) and officials at Empower Field at Mile High to bring the game to Denver,” George said.

Colorado and Texas A&M are former Big 12 Conference opponents, with the Buffs holding a 6-3 advantage in the all-time series. The two teams last met in 2009, a game CU won, 35-34.

This past fall, Texas A&M finished the season ranked as the No. 4 team in the nation. Behind a 9-1 record, the Aggies defeated North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

The Buffs went 4-2 in year one under Karl Dorrell, who led his unit to the Valero Alamo Bowl and earned Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year honors in the process.

TV details and kickoff information has yet to be determined.