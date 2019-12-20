Colorado's recruiting classes: 2002-2020
Rivals traces back individual players' rankings along with total class rankings from 2002 onward. With the 2020 class approaching completion, there is thus close to 19 years worth of Colorado recruiting classes to observe from '02 through now.
Of particular interest is that this class cycle is Mel Tucker's first at the helm.
Below is a class by class investigation into CU's national recruiting rankings along with the number of four and five-star players who have joined the fold over the years.
As of Dec. 20, 2019, Colorado's 2020 class ranks 33rd in the country. With a few more dominos likely to fall the Buffs' way (Jason Harris committing potentially being one of them), this class has the potential to stand out even more than it already does currently.
The 2017 class ranked 32nd in the nation, as you might recall and expect given that was the year after The Rise. But in anticipation of Mel Tucker indeed sliding this class up a few notches, potentially into the top 30, it would be the best class Colorado has put together since 2008, when the Buffaloes brought in seven four-star recruits, one five-star player (Darrell Scott) and registered the No. 15 class in the nation.
For visual purposes, here's how each class from 2002-2020 has looked in terms of overall ranking, total commits, and four/five-star recruits.
|Recruiting Year
|National Rank
|No. of Commits
|Four-Stars / Five-Stars
|
2020
|
33rd
|
22 (and counting)
|
3/0
|
2019
|
45th
|
26
|
2/0
|
2018
|
51st
|
23
|
0/0
|
2017
|
32nd
|
28
|
2/0
|
2016
|
65th
|
18
|
2/0
|
2015
|
70th
|
18
|
0/0
|
2014
|
63rd
|
23
|
1/0
|
2013
|
67th
|
21
|
0/0
|
2012
|
36th
|
28
|
2/0
|
2011
|
74th
|
23
|
0/0
|
2010
|
66th
|
23
|
1/0
|
2009
|
48th
|
20
|
4/0
|
2008
|
15th
|
21
|
7/1
|
2007
|
32nd
|
28
|
2/1
|
2006
|
48th
|
22
|
0/0
|
2005
|
43rd
|
25
|
1/0
|
2004
|
49th
|
20
|
1/0
|
2003
|
19th
|
25
|
5/0
|
2002
|
10th
|
30
|
7/1
The Buffs haven't cracked Rivals' Top 30 since joining the Pac-12. Given a few more scholarships remain for the 2020 class, it would be feasible for CU to slide in there and notch a high 20s slot.
It is worth noting that if Tucker does land Harris, that'd give him 4 four-star recruits in his first class, or in other words, half the four-stars Mike MacIntyre was able to bring in from 2013-2019 (giving him credit for Vontae Shenault and Jaren Mangham in 2019).
While for Buffs fans it definitely is sobering seeing the lack of top 30 classes through the years, conversely it is exciting to see the potential of how high Tucker can climb here in 2020 if the final few pieces of this class keep the trend of what and whom he's already been able to bring to the table.
Who knows, within a few years Tucker may very well be bringing early 2000s-esque classes into Boulder.