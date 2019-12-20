Rivals traces back individual players' rankings along with total class rankings from 2002 onward. With the 2020 class approaching completion, there is thus close to 19 years worth of Colorado recruiting classes to observe from '02 through now. Of particular interest is that this class cycle is Mel Tucker's first at the helm. Below is a class by class investigation into CU's national recruiting rankings along with the number of four and five-star players who have joined the fold over the years.

Mel Tucker during the CU v. Utah game on Nov. 30, 2019 (Chris Gardner / Getty Images)

As of Dec. 20, 2019, Colorado's 2020 class ranks 33rd in the country. With a few more dominos likely to fall the Buffs' way (Jason Harris committing potentially being one of them), this class has the potential to stand out even more than it already does currently. The 2017 class ranked 32nd in the nation, as you might recall and expect given that was the year after The Rise. But in anticipation of Mel Tucker indeed sliding this class up a few notches, potentially into the top 30, it would be the best class Colorado has put together since 2008, when the Buffaloes brought in seven four-star recruits, one five-star player (Darrell Scott) and registered the No. 15 class in the nation. For visual purposes, here's how each class from 2002-2020 has looked in terms of overall ranking, total commits, and four/five-star recruits.

Colorado's Recruiting Classes, 2002-2020 Recruiting Year National Rank No. of Commits Four-Stars / Five-Stars 2020 33rd 22 (and counting) 3/0 2019 45th 26 2/0 2018 51st 23 0/0 2017 32nd 28 2/0 2016 65th 18 2/0 2015 70th 18 0/0 2014 63rd 23 1/0 2013 67th 21 0/0 2012 36th 28 2/0 2011 74th 23 0/0 2010 66th 23 1/0 2009 48th 20 4/0 2008 15th 21 7/1 2007 32nd 28 2/1 2006 48th 22 0/0 2005 43rd 25 1/0 2004 49th 20 1/0 2003 19th 25 5/0 2002 10th 30 7/1