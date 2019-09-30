After beating Arizona State on the road two weekends ago, Colorado's offensive line gained confidence in itself as a cohesive unit, earning praise from the likes of Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic, who while pleased with the overall effort against the Sun Devils, do expect and demand to see more up front. In talking with coaches and players, it seems fair to say that the performance given by the o-line in Tempe is going to be the bare minimum expectation for the position group going forward.

CU's Alex Fontenot moves through a hole created by the o-line during the Buffs' recent 34-31 win over ASU. (Kevin Abele / Getty Images)

Perhaps Tucker put it best when asked about consistency in the o-line's play. “I’m beginning to see that and it’s because they way they work and the way they’re coached," he said. "They believe in what they’re doing and it doesn’t change — what’s required does not change, it’s consistent. (The key) is performing up to their level.” Arizona State was the second game this season that saw CU's starting offensive line play every single offensive snap (70) together. The lineup of Arlington Hambright, Colby Pursell, Tim Lynott, Will Sherman and Kary Kutsch were together for all of Colorado's 78 offensive plays vs. Nebraska, as well. While "next man up" certainly applies to the offensive line as much as any other position for Colorado, there is something to be said about the rapport building between the above five guys — something that is strengthened even further when they're able to play as many snaps together as possible. "If we’re not on the same page then the play is dead before it even starts," Sherman said. "This year we’ve definitely honed in on letting each other know what we’re doing, making sure we’re all on the same page just so we can get high effective play.”

"They’re very well-coached, they work very hard and they have pride.” — Mel Tucker