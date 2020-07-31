CUSportsNation - Colorado's football schedule released along with the rest of the Pac-12's

In the event a game is unable to be played on its slated date, that game could be made up during a bye week or in week 12 (December 12), the week before the Pac-12 Championship is scheduled (December 19).

On Friday afternoon, the Pac-12 Conference officially released its revised 2020 football schedule. The Pac's 10-game season will commence on September 26, with each team playing five home and five away games.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott christened Friday's announcement with the following statement:

“From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs. The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate the best available science, data and advice of public health officials as we make decisions and any required adjustments going forward.”

